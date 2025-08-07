Submit Release
Assistant Attorney General Dhillon Discusses the 60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act

On the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon reaffirms the Civil Rights Division’s mission to: 

  • Investigate violations of federal voting laws
  • Enforce clean & accurate voter rolls
  • Challenge voter suppression & race-based gerrymandering
  • Protect equal access to the ballot for ALL Americans

