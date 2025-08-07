Assistant Attorney General Dhillon Discusses the 60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act

On the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon reaffirms the Civil Rights Division’s mission to: Investigate violations of federal voting laws

Enforce clean & accurate voter rolls

Challenge voter suppression & race-based gerrymandering

Protect equal access to the ballot for ALL Americans

