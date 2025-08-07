President Lai meets cross-party Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada delegation

TAIWAN, August 7 - Details 2025-08-05 President Lai meets delegation led by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson On the morning of August 5, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. In remarks, President Lai thanked former Prime Minister Johnson and the UK government for the attention and support they have shown Taiwan and for underlining the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait at numerous venues. Noting that Taiwan and the UK share the universal values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights, the president said that Taiwan looks forward to deepening cooperation with the UK for mutually beneficial development and to contributing even more to the international community. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to start by extending a very warm welcome to former Prime Minister Johnson, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time to deliver a keynote speech at the Ketagalan Forum. Mr. Johnson is the third former UK prime minister to visit Taiwan, following Margaret Thatcher and Liz Truss. I am confident that his visit will advance exchanges between Taiwan and the UK. Let me take this opportunity to thank former Prime Minister Johnson and the UK government. When the UK government under then-Prime Minister Johnson’s leadership held the G7 presidency in 2021, the G7 leaders’ communiqué for the first time mentioned the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. At many bilateral and multilateral events since then, the UK has consistently underlined its firm position on maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, further consolidating international support for Taiwan. In a concrete step to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait, the Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Spey made a passage through the strait in June. In the same month, the UK government released its National Security Strategy 2025, which notes that the Taiwan Strait is central to global trade and supply chains. It adds that the UK does not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and will continue to strengthen ties with Taiwan in a wide range of areas, underpinned by shared democratic values. These efforts of the UK government, beginning with Mr. Johnson as prime minister, have contributed substantially to Indo-Pacific security. In recent years, Taiwan-UK economic and trade relations have continued to reach new milestones. In 2023, we signed the Taiwan-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) arrangement. This was the first institutionalized economic and trade framework between Taiwan and a European country. This June, we signed three pillar arrangements under the ETP covering investment, digital trade, and energy and net-zero emissions, demonstrating the determination of both sides to strengthen our economic and trade cooperation. Taiwan and the UK share the universal values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. Taiwan sincerely looks forward to deepening cooperation with the UK for mutually beneficial development and to contributing even more to the international community. Former Prime Minister Johnson then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for the invitation. He noted that this is an absolutely crucial time for the whole world and a time of great uncertainty. Echoing President Lai’s earlier remarks, he said that Taiwan is at the very forefront in the struggle between freedom and democracy on one side and autocracy on the other side. Former Prime Minister Johnson said that he is in Taiwan because he has always wanted to come here and because he is fascinated by the incredible achievements of this country, not least in microprocessors and cuisine. He then congratulated President Lai on his agenda for Taiwan, saying that he fully supports the Five Trusted Industry Sectors and the increase in defense spending to three percent of GDP. Former Prime Minister Johnson stated his belief that there is absolutely no case for the current Chinese bullying of Taiwan, emphasizing that Taiwan is a free and peaceful society that does not deserve to be intimidated in this way. He added that there is no point in such actions, and that he hopes it stops as soon as possible. He noted that by talking to President Lai and other Taiwanese people over the last couple of days, it is absolutely clear to him that those who try to bully or take over Taiwan will never succeed, because Taiwan is an amazing democracy whose people are lovers of their own freedom. Former Prime Minister Johnson said that in very difficult and tense times, this is the moment for all Western countries to build economic and political relations with Taiwan and not to tiptoe away from Taiwan under pressure from any other country. He also emphasized that they in the UK will stand with Taiwan, not just because we share common strategic perspectives or have a growing economic partnership, but most important of all, because we share values, as President Lai mentioned previously. He highlighted that those values of democracy, human rights, and freedom are not only essential to Taiwan’s astounding success but are also right in themselves, concluding that we should defend them for their own sake.

Details 2025-08-05 President Lai attends opening of Ketagalan Forum: 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue On the morning of August 5, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening of the Ketagalan Forum: 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, making it a keystone of Indo-Pacific peace and stability. The president noted that the government has been moving forward with the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, remains committed to ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and will deepen partnerships with other democratic nations to advance global prosperity and development. He stated that Taiwan is also taking the initiative to enhance its whole-of-society defense and resilience, expanding civil participation, and through military-civilian cooperation, is boosting its self-defense capabilities. President Lai emphasized that a nation’s strength and its democratic footing are grounded firmly in its economy, and that Taiwan will continue to enhance its economic resilience and steadily advance its economic security. He expressed confidence that if democracies can join hands in creating more robust, more resilient global democratic supply chains, we can spur even more economic prosperity and further consolidate our democracy, as well as protect our hard-earned free and democratic way of life. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: This year marks the ninth year of the Ketagalan Forum. Over the years, this key platform has brought together government leaders, experts, and scholars from around the world for dialogue on all aspects of Indo-Pacific security. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I sincerely welcome you all and thank you for joining us. This year’s forum centers on three major themes: Indo-Pacific regional security, whole-of-society defense strategies in democratic countries, and the strategic integration of economic, technological, and industrial diplomacy. These themes are all closely linked with Taiwan’s national development. I’m confident that this year’s forum will enable Taiwan and democratic partners from around the world to achieve even greater consensus on ways we can work together for a more secure Indo-Pacific and more prosperous world. Over the past year, the international landscape has become more and more volatile. The Russia-Ukraine War is still ongoing, and conflict in the Middle East has only intensified. Meanwhile, China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China Seas pose unprecedented challenges to the rules-based international order. As authoritarianism continues to expand, democratic nations must join even closer in solidarity to defend our values. Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, making us a keystone of Indo-Pacific peace and stability. In view of this, we have been moving forward with the Four Pillars of Peace action plan since I took office. This includes boosting our national defense, building economic security, demonstrating stable and principled cross-strait leadership, and promoting values-based diplomacy. Our government remains committed to maintaining the status quo and ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, we will deepen partnerships with other democratic nations to advance global prosperity and development. Taiwan is also taking the initiative to enhance our whole-of-society defense and resilience. This July, we introduced National Solidarity Month. This combines our yearly Han Kuang military exercises with new Urban Resilience drills. The initiative expanded civil participation and, through military-civilian cooperation, helped verify the readiness of government agencies and people throughout the nation to address extreme situations. Alongside these efforts, we are continuing to reform and invest even more resources in our national defense. Next year’s defense budget will reach a target of over 3 percent of GDP to boost Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities. Taiwan will also continue to enhance its economic resilience and steadily advance its economic security. While we further deepen our economic and trade cooperation with other countries, we will keep upgrading our Five Trusted Industry Sectors of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, military, security and surveillance, and next-gen communications. A nation’s strength and its democratic footing are grounded firmly in its economy. I’m confident that if democracies can join hands in creating more robust, more resilient global democratic supply chains, we can spur even more economic prosperity and further consolidate our democracy. To all dear friends of Taiwan: In this turbulent global landscape, Taiwan stands on the frontline of authoritarian threat, which is also the forefront of the global defense of democracy. Thus, we know how precious peace is; and we recognize that peace in the Taiwan Strait is not just a regional issue, but a shared responsibility for economic stability and security around the world. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will stand with the world’s democracies to face challenges, uphold the rules-based international order, defend peace through strength, and protect our hard-earned free and democratic way of life. Once again, thank you for participating in this dialogue, and for standing with Taiwan. I wish you all lively and productive discussions today, and a great stay in Taiwan. Thank you. Also in attendance at the event were former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former French National Assembly President François de Rugy. Additionally, 12 high-ranking officials, scholars, and experts from 10 countries, including the United States and Japan, as well as countries in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, were invited to engage in in-depth discussions with officials, scholars, and experts from Taiwan.

Details 2025-08-01 President Lai meets delegation from US Foundation for Defense of Democracies On the afternoon of August 1, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the United States-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). In remarks, President Lai stated that as authoritarianism expands, only by working closely together can the global democratic community protect our shared values of freedom and democracy and way of life. The president said that deepening the strategic economic and trade partnerships between Taiwan and the US will not only help strengthen our cooperation with other like-minded partners in key and innovative technologies, but also ensure supply chain security, which is consistent with the national security interests of Taiwan, the US, and all of our democratic partners. President Lai also expressed hope that further Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation will enable us to continue to deepen and consolidate democracy. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to this delegation from the FDD. It is a great pleasure to meet with so many dear friends of Taiwan again. The FDD holds a key position among think tanks based in Washington, DC. In addition to conducting research on issues relating to US national security, it also frequently issues policy recommendations and specialist reports that help actively realize its goal of safeguarding democratic values from authoritarian threats. I would like to express my appreciation to the FDD for its long-term focus on Taiwan and for continuing to increase the attention paid to Taiwan’s defense and social resilience. I also hope that the experts and scholars in this delegation can provide Taiwan with optimal insights into these issues. In recent years, China has continued to ramp up military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait and East and South China Seas. The expansion of authoritarianism is not only altering the global security framework, but also challenging the rules-based international order in an unprecedented way. Only by working closely together and adopting appropriate countermeasures can the global democratic community protect our shared values of freedom and democracy and our way of life that values human rights. In addition to demonstrating the determination to defend itself, Taiwan will also fulfill its important responsibilities as a member of the international community. Taiwan will continue to strengthen its national defense, build economic security, demonstrate stable and principled cross-strait leadership, and promote values-based diplomacy to enhance cooperation with democracies around the world. Together, we can safeguard regional peace and stability and advance global prosperity and development. The world has seen the crucial role that Taiwan plays in technological supply chains. In addition to the semiconductor industry, Taiwan can also strengthen cooperation with the US in other key technological fields, including national defense technologies and AI. Deepening the strategic economic and trade partnerships between Taiwan and the US will not only help strengthen our cooperation with other like-minded partners in key and innovative technologies, but also ensure supply chain security. This is consistent with the national security interests of Taiwan, the US, and all of our democratic partners. Taiwan greatly cherishes our deep friendships with all, and we look forward to further Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation enabling us to continue to deepen and consolidate democracy. Former US Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger then delivered remarks, indicating that on this visit, the delegation is working together with the Research Institute for Democracy, Society, and Emerging Technology and others across Taiwan’s society, as well as with guests from Japan, Australia, and Europe, who joined them this week to conduct tabletop exercises. He added that they carried out work to test their assumptions about various scenarios that could occur if there are attempts made to intimidate or coerce Taiwan and other free societies. Mr. Pottinger said that he and his colleagues were impressed with the Taiwan team that participated in the tabletop exercises for their creativity and resourcefulness, which he said gives him great confidence that Taiwan and its friends will be able to deter or respond to any intimidation or crisis. Mr. Pottinger then stated in Mandarin that free nations are innovative, resource-efficient, and resilient under the threat of authoritarian states, and that free nations also have trustworthy friends. He concluded his remarks by thanking President Lai for meeting with the delegation, saying that they look forward to their discussion.

Details 2025-08-01 President Lai delivers remarks on US reciprocal tariff policy response On the morning of August 1, President Lai Ching-te delivered remarks at the Presidential Office on the response to the reciprocal tariff policy of the United States. President Lai explained that technical consultations with the US are finished, but as the final concluding meeting has not yet taken place, 20 percent has been set for Taiwan as an interim tariff rate. The president said that Taiwan will work towards a more favorable and reasonable rate in the subsequent negotiations, and that the US has expressed its willingness to continue talks. He added that a support plan for Taiwan’s export supply chain in response to US tariffs has been proposed to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in responding to the US tariff policy. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Earlier today, the US government informed our lead negotiator, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), that an interim tariff rate for Taiwan has been set at 20 percent. Since April 2, when the US introduced its new tariff policy targeting countries worldwide, Taiwan has actively engaged in four in-person rounds of negotiation and multiple discussions over videoconference with the US government. Throughout the process, both sides have negotiated in good faith based on the shared goal of addressing the trade deficit between Taiwan and the US and creating complementary and mutually beneficial outcomes. Although we have achieved an interim reduction in the tariff rate from 32 percent to 20 percent at this point in the negotiations, 20 percent was never our goal. We hope to work towards a more favorable and reasonable rate for Taiwan in the subsequent negotiations, and the US has expressed its willingness to continue talks. We have finished technical consultations, but as the final concluding meeting has not yet taken place, a final tariff rate has not yet been reached. This is the reason for the setting of an interim tariff rate. I extend my sincere gratitude to Vice Premier Cheng and Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) for working tirelessly over the past few months leading the negotiation team, remaining on call whether in Taiwan or the US. From here in Taiwan I, along with Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), and Secretary-General Pan Men-an (潘孟安), have also provided full support to our negotiating team in the US. Regardless of the final tariff rate, Taiwan’s industries will inevitably be impacted. I am deeply grateful to Premier Cho for proposing on April 4 a support plan for Taiwan’s export supply chain in response to US tariffs, and for holding over 20 industry consultation sessions. The special budget has also been increased from NT$88 billion to NT$93 billion. This special act has already been submitted to the Legislative Yuan and passed review. I hope that the Executive Yuan will promptly submit the budget request for legislative review so that the special budget can be implemented as soon as possible to assist SMEs in responding to this new US tariff policy.

Details 2025-07-29 President Lai meets delegation from US National Endowment for Democracy On the afternoon of July 29, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the United States-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED). In remarks, President Lai said that faced with the continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan will increase its self-defense capabilities and civil defense awareness. The president stated that Taiwan will also deepen security and economic cooperation with democratic partners to jointly build secure and stable supply chains and advance our nations’ democratic resilience. The president expressed hope that with the support of the NED, Taiwan will continue to join hands and move forward with the global democratic community as we consolidate democratic values and advance prosperity and development in the region and across the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I warmly welcome NED President Damon Wilson on this visit. We last met two years ago when President Wilson made a special visit to Taiwan to attend an international conference celebrating the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD)’s 20th anniversary. This is his fourth visit to Taiwan since assuming his current position, once again demonstrating the great importance he attaches to Taiwan’s democracy and underscoring his staunch support for Taiwan-US relations. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I express my sincerest appreciation. The NED has long worked closely with civic organizations in Taiwan. In recent years, it has actively assisted civil society groups in engaging with the international community and establishing partnerships with NGOs around the world so as to further highlight Taiwan’s key role in the global democratic network. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index ranks Taiwan first in Asia as a full democracy, while Freedom House’s Freedom in the World report ranks Taiwan as the second freest country in Asia. These achievements are the result of the joint efforts of the people of Taiwan and the support of nations around the world for Taiwan’s efforts. Taiwan is doing all it can to make even greater contributions to global democratic development. Among these efforts, the TFD continues to work closely with the NED to promote democratic development across the region. Taiwan also collaborates and shares experiences with such like-minded partners as the US, Japan, Australia, and Canada through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework to jointly strengthen democratic governance and social resilience. As President Wilson emphasized on his last visit, Taiwan’s robust democracy and its security are closely related. Faced with the continued expansion of authoritarianism, we will increase our self-defense capabilities and civil defense awareness. We will also deepen security and economic cooperation with democratic partners. Together, we can build secure and stable supply chains, prevent infiltration by authoritarian regimes, and advance our nations’ democratic resilience. With the support of President Wilson and the NED, I look forward to Taiwan continuing to join hands and move forward with the global democratic community as we consolidate democratic values and advance prosperity and development in the region and across the world. President Wilson then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for welcoming him and stating that it is an honor to be in the Republic of China (Taiwan), which is on the frontline of freedom around the world. He said that the delegation is here to pay respect to the hard-won freedom of the Taiwanese people, the fundamental rights that they enjoy, the vibrant democracy seen across this island, the power of the rule of law, and the fact that Taiwan models how sovereignty is based on the free will of its citizens and people. It is not only a testament to the strength and resilience of Taiwan’s democracy, but an extraordinary example to the region and to the world, he said, and they are proud to play a role in supporting and encouraging others to help Taiwan safeguard these freedoms. President Wilson indicated that the NED is America’s foundation for freedom, and that they are here to represent the American people to build and deepen the civic ties between Americans and the people of Taiwan, working in a partnership with the TFD spanning over two decades. He said that Taiwan boldly embraces the values of freedom and democracy, and by doing so, has attracted the admiration and attention of the world. Citing President Lai, President Wilson echoed that the strength of Taiwan’s democracy bolsters its national security, adding that it also invests the US in its security. This is why they are committed to doing their part to help contribute to safeguarding Taiwan’s democracy, he said. President Wilson noted that when he began his role as president of the NED, he worked with the TFD to welcome 300 democracy advocates from 70 countries around the world as part of the World Movement for Democracy Global Assembly to come and see the vibrancy of Taiwan’s democracy and to understand that their commitment to democracy and freedom meant that their support for Taiwan was an important part of that. President Wilson stated that the delegation is in Taiwan because they look forward to doubling down on their engagement with the people of Taiwan and the cause of democratic unity. He added that they are focused on building partnerships in four key areas and ensuring that they can include Taiwanese organizations and voices in international conversations about the future of democracy and the principles of freedom around the world, including Taiwanese voices in international platforms that may otherwise be denied to them. President Wilson said that they look forward to continuing to support international organizations, particularly American institutions such as the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, to open offices in Taiwan to thicken the bonds between our peoples. President Wilson said that they also look forward to supporting Taiwanese organizations that are able to help educate the world to understand influence operations and the authoritarian pressures that Taiwan not only faces, but free societies around the world face. This also includes partnering with Taiwanese organizations and entrepreneurs that are leveraging technology for democracy and freedom and ensuring that artificial intelligence can be used for good, he said, so that the stories of Taiwan or Tibet are not erased or censored, but are open to public knowledge. President Wilson concluded his remarks by stating that this is indeed his fourth visit as president of the NED and that he has visited Taiwan more than any other country in the world, a testament to their commitment to Taiwan’s freedom.