Vecteezy Launches Education Plans, Giving Students Safe Access to Quality Creative Resources for Free

Vecteezy Creative Marketplace

The world's leading creative marketplace now offer millions of free and premium stock photos, vector graphics, and videos to students for free

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vecteezy, the world’s largest creative marketplaces for high-quality and affordable stock photos , vectors, and videos , today announced the launch of Vecteezy for Education , a new initiative designed to give schools, teachers, and students free access to over 60 million royalty-free creative assets. Tailored specifically for K–12 schools, universities, and educational institutions, the program provides professional-grade visuals that can be safely used in classrooms without worrying about inappropriate images, attribution, licensing issues, or cost.With Vecteezy for Education, verified schools and districts can set up customized EDU accounts that allow teachers and students to download stock photos, vector graphics, and videos for use in digital lesson plans, student projects, classroom materials, and school communications. The content is curated to be appropriate for educational environments, and students can use it for free. School administrators can manage teacher accounts centrally, enabling easier oversight, usage tracking, and license management across the school or district.“At Vecteezy, we believe that creativity and education go hand-in-hand,” said Shawn Rubel, Founder and CEO of Vecteezy. “With Vecteezy for Education, we’re removing the cost barrier so students can access the same professional-grade resources used by top creative teams - all for free and without attribution.”The program is designed to save schools both time and budget while enabling more engaging, creative, and visually rich learning experiences. From lesson planning to student presentations and even school-wide communications, Vecteezy for Education helps bridge the gap between professional creative resources and the classroom.Schools, educators, and district leaders interested in joining the program can learn more at our blog and sign up at vecteezy.com/education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.