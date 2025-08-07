Latin American Sacred Art Arrives in Europe: Chrispapita Presents 'Virgen del Remedio' at the Co-Cathedral of Alicante

Chrispapita con su obra Virgen del Remedio Chrispapita presenta obra en Alicante Virgen del Remedio de Chrispapita

It is the first time a Guatemalan artist permanently installs sacred art in a European church.

ALICANTE, SPAIN, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past Sunday, August 3rd, at the conclusion of the noon Mass, the artwork “ Virgen del Remedio ”, by Guatemalan artist Christian Escobar —internationally known as Chrispapita —was unveiled at the Co-Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Alicante, Spain. The presentation took place during the patronal festivities held from August 3rd to 5th in honor of Our Lady of Remedy, patron saint of the city.The painting, measuring 2 meters high by 1.80 meters wide, was created using acrylic on canvas in the hyperrealist style. This technique, characteristic of Chrispapita, allows for a human and profoundly expressive representation of the Blessed Virgin of Remedy, whose veneration in Alicante dates back to the 16th century.The ceremony was presided over by the parish priest and Dean of the Co-Cathedral, Don Ramón Egio, who enthusiastically introduced the artwork, which will now remain permanently displayed in Alicante’s principal church. This achievement was made possible thanks to the efforts of Don Manuel José Rodríguez-Murcia, whose deep commitment and devotion to the Blessed Mother made this significant project a reality.During his remarks, Don Ramón Egio highlighted the profound spiritual meaning of the piece, emphasizing the skill with which Chrispapita conveyed Marian devotion in a work that connects with the tradition and faith of the people of Alicante. With this installation, Chrispapita becomes the first Guatemalan artist to have a permanent sacred artwork exhibited in a European church—a historic milestone for Latin American art.Chrispapita shared the inspiration behind the work: "It is a tribute to Our Lady, the Virgin of Remedy. I wanted to honor the Mother so deeply loved by this city that has welcomed me and my family so wonderfully. As a family, we wanted to offer this gift to the patroness."The project also received financial support from Capillas Señoriales, a funeral services company operating in several Latin American countries, and institutional backing from the Guatemalan NGO Fundación Ríos por la Paz—both of which helped integrate the piece into Alicante’s spiritual and artistic heritage.Through this work, Chrispapita not only pays tribute to the Mother of Remedy and to the Christian roots shared by Ibero-American communities, but also establishes a historic precedent that paves the way for future collaborations between Latin American artistic traditions and European cultural heritage.About the ArtistChristian Escobar, known by his pseudonym Chrispapita, was born in Guatemala City in 1982. A dentist by profession and a self-taught artist, he possesses an extraordinary gift for Hyperrealist Art. He employs the chiaroscuro technique typical of classical Baroque painting of Italian origin, drawing inspiration from contemporary themes. His work is centered on the human figure and the relationship between humanity and the spiritual world.Artwork: Virgen del RemedioArtist: Christian Escobar (Chrispapita)Technique: Acrylic on canvasDimensions: 2 m x 1.80 mLocation: Co-Cathedral of Saint Nicholas, Alicante, SpainExhibition dates: PermanentAdmission: Free

