Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Anticipated to Grow at 16.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market In 2025?

The market for autonomous emergency braking has seen a rapid expansion in its size over the past few years. The market is projected to increase from a value of $51.51 billion in 2024 to $59.47 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The impressive growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the rising consciousness about the environment, the acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles, stringent government norms regarding fuel efficiency, competitiveness in the automobile industry, and increased awareness about road accidents.

Anticipated rapid expansion in the coming years is predicted for the autonomous emergency braking market, with a predicted increase to $108.11 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include a bolstering electric vehicle market, more rigorous emission standards, advancements in energy recovery systems, integration with autonomous vehicles, and increasing consumer interest in sustainable technologies. Notable trends to look out for during this epoch include the melding of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the creation of pedestrian detection systems, the application of artificial intelligence in emergency braking systems, extension of aeb to encompass commercial vehicles, and the establishment of aeb standards across automotive sectors.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market?

The autonomous emergency braking market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing incidence of accidents. Accidents, as defined here, are injuries resulting from crashes involving a vehicle either partially or fully on a public road. Autonomous emergency braking aids in identifying the probability of a collision and takes action by automatically braking to either reduce the speed of a vehicle prior to collision or halt it altogether to prevent an accident from occurring. A report from the Times of India in January 2022 confirmed a 10% surge in road accidents in 2021, resulting in over 400 fatalities. The count of road accidents rose from 796 in 2020 to 874 in 2021, and fatal road accidents rose from 347 in 2020 to 389 in 2021. Furthermore, deaths due to fatal road accidents elevated from 375 in 2020 to 409 in 2021. Hence, the growth of the autonomous emergency braking market is being fueled by the escalating number of accidents.

Who Are The Key Players In The Autonomous Emergency Braking Industry?

Major players in the Autonomous Emergency Braking include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Mobileye NV

• Autoliv Inc.

• Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

• Aisin Corporation

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd.

• Mando Corporation

• Tesla Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Autonomous Emergency Braking Market In The Globe?

Key businesses active in the autonomous emergency braking sector are engaging in strategic alliances to conceptualize, build, and produce innovative braking products. The term 'strategic partnerships' denotes a protocol whereby corporations capitalize on each other's strengths and resources to generate shared advantages and victories. For example, Brakes India, a firm based in India that specializes in crafting braking systems, collaborated with ADVICS, a manufacturer of autonomous emergency braking systems situated in Japan in June 2024. The upcoming joint venture represents a greenfield project, with a planned investment exceeding INR 500 crore. Maintaining a majority stake of 51%, Brakes India will be the primary shareholder, leaving ADVICS with 49%. Based in southern India, the project is projected to create upwards of 300 employment opportunities in the near future. The objective of this collaboration is to combine the localization skill-set and client relations of Brakes India with the leading-edge international technology and quality standards of ADVICS.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Report?

The autonomous emergency braking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

2) By Brake Type: Disc, Drum

3) By Technology: Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Braking Support

4) By System: Low Speed AEB System, Higher Speed AEB System, Pedestrian AEB System

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Cars: Compact Cars, Sedans, SUVs, Electric Vehicles (EVs)

2) By Commercial Vehicles: Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Buses, Trucks

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the market for autonomous emergency braking. Its growth is projected to continue further. According to the report, the market spans various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

