MOTION PICTURE EDITORS GUILD TO HONOR SUPERVISING SOUND EDITOR BOBBI BANKS WITH FELLOWSHIP & SERVICE AWARD

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Motion Picture Editors Guild (MPEG) is proud to announce that veteran Supervising Sound Editor Bobbi Banks will be honored with the Guild’s prestigious Fellowship & Service Award at its annual Installation Dinner on January 10, 2026, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel Universal City, CA.Established in 2007, the Fellowship & Service Award is a rare and distinguished recognition—not given annually, but only when an individual’s career exemplifies the values most cherished by the Guild: Professionalism, Collaboration, Mentorship, Generosity of Spirit, and a Deep Commitment to the Labor Movement.“With more than three decades in film and television, Bobbi Banks exemplifies everything this award represents,” said MPEG President Alan Heim, ACE. “Through her leadership and integrity, she has inspired generations of sound professionals and left an indelible mark on our industry.”Banks’s career spans over 140 film and television projects, with credits including The Batman, Song Sung Blue, Number One on the Call Sheet, Selma, Ghost Rider, Poetic Justice, and A League of Their Own.Beyond her creative achievements, Banks is a dedicated industry leader. She is an active member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), serves on the Board of Governors for the Television Academy (ATAS), and is also a member and former president of the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE).Throughout her groundbreaking career, Banks has not only advanced the craft of sound editing, but has also championed diversity and inclusion in post-production. A passionate mentor and advocate, she has helped open doors for underrepresented voices and continues to influence the industry through both her work and advocacy.Past recipients of the Fellowship & Service Award include Donn Cambern, Dede Allen, Thomas C. Short, Carol Littleton, Don Hall, Don Mitchell, Joseph Aredas, Lillian Benson, Lee Dichter, and Martin Cohen.ABOUT THE MOTION PICTURE EDITORS GUILDThe Motion Picture Editors Guild (MPEG) is a national labor organization currently representing over 8,000 freelance and staff post-production professionals. MPEG is the world's premier craft guild that sets the standards for excellence in the post-production industry. The requirements to become a member of the Guild and to be placed on its Industry Experience Roster ensure the highest level of professionalism.For interviews, photos, details please contact:Dorothea SargentDorothea Sarget & Co.310.779.6848email: dorothea.sargent@gmail.com

