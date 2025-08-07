Automotive Test Equipment Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Test Equipment Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for automotive testing equipment has been consistently enlarging over the last few years. The market will expand from a value of $14.87 billion in 2024 to a projected value of $15.49 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The factors contributing to this historic growth include safety and regulatory compliance factors, mounting concerns over consumer safety, the increasing complexity of vehicles, and the global expansion of automotive production.

In the upcoming years, the market size of automotive test equipment is projected to experience significant growth, reaching $20.1 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to various factors such as electric and self-driving vehicles, environmental tests for electric vehicles, software and firmware examinations, cybersecurity assessments, a shift towards shared mobility, and end-of-line testing. Key trends expected during the forecast period include connectivity and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), the fourth industrial revolution and smart manufacturing, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and simulation and virtual testing.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Test Equipment Market?

The surge in the usage of self-driving vehicles is set to fuel the expansion of the market for automotive test equipment. The rise in affordability and accessibility of these vehicles, combined with a growing customer preference for vehicles with enhanced safety features designed to ease the burden of driving, contribute to the escalating global demand for autonomous vehicles. Manufacturers of these vehicles lean heavily on automotive testing equipment to ensure their products are in compliance with global regulations and safety standards, driving up the demand for such equipment. A study released in December 2022 by the US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a not-for-profit group, projected that about 3.5 million self-driving vehicles will be on American roads by 2025. This number is set to increase to 4.5 million by 2030. This upswing in the demand for semi-automatic and self-driving vehicles propels the growth of the smart display market in the automotive sector. As such, the rise in the popularity of self-driving vehicles is expected to catalyze the demand for automotive testing equipment in the years to come.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Test Equipment Market?

Major players in the Automotive Test Equipment include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Vector Informatik GmbH

• Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Actia SA

• Continental AG

• Horiba Ltd.

• Softing AG

• Teradyne Inc.

• MTS Systems Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Test Equipment Industry?

Leading businesses active in the automotive test equipment market are strategizing on creating technically superior products such as ADAS test equipment to uphold the effectiveness, dependability, and functioning of contemporary vehicles. ADAS test equipment is a special tool and system deployed to measure and substantiate the performance, exactness, and safety of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) installed in vehicles, ensuring flawless operation under varying conditions. As an example, AB Dynamics, a UK-based firm delivering automotive verification and test solutions, debuted their ADAS/AV test equipment in March 2023. The LaunchPad Spin is innovatively designed to mimic complex urban test situations by simulating dynamic movements and housing variable vulnerable road user (VRU) objectives. It flaunts torque vectoring driven wheels and an accurately steered leading wheel that can repeatedly rotate 360 degrees without a stop. This distinctive blend declares superior maneuverability in the market, precisely echoing sudden shifts in direction which gives negligible response time to drivers or AEB systems.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Test Equipment Market Segments

The automotive test equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test system, Wheel Alignment Tester

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

3) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) assembly plant, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) R&D, technical center, Authorized Service Center

Subsegments:

1) By Chassis Dynamometer: Eddy Current Chassis Dynamometers, Load Control Chassis Dynamometers, All-Wheel Drive Chassis Dynamometers,

2) By Engine Dynamometer: Hydraulic Engine Dynamometers, Electrical Engine Dynamometers, AC Or DC Engine Dynamometers

3) By Vehicle Emission Test System: Portable Emission Measurement Systems (PEMS), On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Systems, Exhaust Gas Analyzers

4) By Wheel Alignment Tester: 2D Wheel Alignment Systems, 3D Wheel Alignment Systems, Portable Wheel Alignment Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Test Equipment Market Landscape?

In 2024, the automotive test equipment market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive Testing Inspection And Certification Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-testing-inspection-and-certification-global-market-report

Navigational Measuring Electro Medical And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/navigational-measuring-electro-medical-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

