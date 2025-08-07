Automotive Seats Market CAGR to be at 6.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $96.97 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Seats Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Seats Market?

In recent years, the size of the automotive seats market has seen consistent growth. The market, valued at $73.37 billion in 2024, is slated to increase to $76.35 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This upward trend in the historic period is due to several factors such as higher car demand, government rules and safety norms, shifts in consumer likes and dislikes, fluctuations in fuel costs, and the rising trend of ride-sharing services.

The market for automotive seats is anticipated to witness substantial augmentation in its size over the ensuing years. It is projected to reach a valuation of $96.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The predicted surge during this period can be credited to the incorporation of intelligent and interlinked characteristics in seats, the utilization of sustainable and recyclable elements, focus on ergonomic and health-centric designs as well as sophisticated seat heating and cooling systems, and integration with features of autonomous vehicles. Signs of transformation prevalent during the projection period encompass modifiable and adaptive seating arrangements, the use of lightweight and high-performance contents for seats, biometric and health surveillance systems installed within seats, options for personalizing and customizing, as well as the conception of zero gravity and fatigue-less seat designs.

Download a free sample of the automotive seats market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7100&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Seats Market?

The surge in acceptance of self-driving vehicles is projected to augment the expansion of the automotive seat market. A self-driving vehicle refers to a car that can function without the need for a human driver. The escalating fame of these vehicles is anticipated to stimulate the need for automotive seats, given that the design and operation of seats are paramount in automatic vehicles. For example, a report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a not-for-profit organization from the US, revealed in December 2022 that approximately 3.5 million self-driving vehicles are predicted to be prevalent on US highways by 2025. Besides, they anticipate that 4.5 million autonomous cars will be active on the roads by 2030. Hence, the intensifying prominence of these vehicles is likely to amplify the need for automotive seats throughout the projected era.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Seats Market?

Major players in the Automotive Seats include:

• Adient plc

• Lear Corporation

• FORVIA Faurecia

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Grupo Antolín-Irausa S. A.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co.

• Visteon Corporation

• Grammer AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Seats Industry?

The proliferation of technological enhancements in automotive seats is emerging as a significant trend in the automotive seats market. Major players in this market are investing in groundbreaking technological strategies to fortify their market standing. For instance, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, an automotive components producer based in Japan, launched an IoT seat cover in March 2022, which seeks to curtail driver drowsiness. Equipped with a fatigue estimation system and a system to counteract drowsiness - both being linked to a smartphone app - this seat cover employs an embedded sensor that gauges the driver's heartbeat to surmise their fatigue levels by simply having them sit on it. Further, an active driver engagement system uses an exclusive cabin camera to monitor the driver's eye and head motion to determine their drowsiness levels. Basing on this, the system triggers vibration and music in the seat cover as appropriate.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Seats Market Report?

The automotive seatsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Seat Type: Bucket Seat, Split Bench

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Bus

3) By Trim Material: Fabric, Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather

Subsegments:

1) By Bucket Seat: Sports Bucket Seats, Standard Bucket Seats, High-Back Bucket Seats, Low-Back Bucket Seats

2) By Split Bench: 40 Or 20 Or 40 Split Bench, 60 Or 40 Split Bench, Foldable Split Bench

View the full automotive seats market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-seats-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Seats Market?

In 2024, the automotive seats market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also anticipated to be the most rapidly growing region during the forecast period. The report includes market analysis for the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Seats Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-sensors-global-market-report

Automotive Noise Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-noise-vibration-and-harshness-materials-global-market-report

Automotive Seat Belts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-seat-belts-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.