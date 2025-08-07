Gather Round legacy delivers more community footy funding

Community football clubs are to set to receive a major boost to upgrade their infrastructure and facilities, with over $3 million up for grabs in the latest round of the SA Football Facilities Fund opening today.

Supported by the Malinauskas Government, SANFL and AFL, local clubs, councils and other eligible groups can now apply for grants of up to $300,000 to help facilitate the continued growth of the game.

Funding can be used for a wide range of projects including all gender changerooms for players, officials and umpires, new lighting, electronic scoreboards, goal posts and backing nets, as well as turf and irrigation upgrades to improve playing surfaces.

Round Three of the Fund – totalling around $3.2 million – introduces a new category of grants to fast-track full precinct upgrades, unlocking new or underutilised green space and improving accessibility of ovals to support growing participation.

The $8 million Fund is part of the legacy of the AFL Gather Round and has already delivered nearly $5 million of support across the state – with funding from previous rounds enabling projects to be completed and benefiting the broader community.

More than 70 clubs have received support over the past two years through the program, including around half in regional South Australia.

Reynella Football Club, through the City of Onkaparinga, used a $75,000 grant towards the installation of new lighting at the club’s oval, allowing the club to schedule matches and training at night for their growing number of teams while improving spectator viewing.

Click here for images of the finished project.

The SA Football Facilities Fund helps tackle the need to invest in the substantial growth and diversity of football in South Australia, amid a goal of more than 70,000 playing participants in 2025.

Funding is available to Australian Rules footy clubs, local councils, umpire associations and schools or tertiary institutions.

Applications are open until December, with successful recipients to be notified in early 2026. Visit sanfl.com.au/safacilitiesfund for more information and to apply.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We made our goal clear off the back of Gather Round to broaden the benefits to community sporting clubs and inspire more young people to get active.

This latest round is shaping up to be the biggest yet and will help deliver modern, inclusive and accessible facilities to grow the game and boost participation.

It’s great to see support from previous rounds turning clubs’ ideas into projects which are now being used by the football and wider community on ovals across the state.

Attributable to Reynella Football Club President Sis Inthavong

This grant has allowed us to replace decades-old lights and supports our female players and juniors to train at night.

We’re seeing more people come to our games over the weekend and it means we can utilise the oval to its full potential for the whole community.

My message to other clubs is to get organised and apply and set yourself up to deliver a project for future generations.

Attributable to SANFL CEO Darren Chandler

In South Australia we now have over 65,000 male and female playing participants in our game, from young Auskickers starting out to senior men and women, as well as over 2,200 umpires.

The SA Football Facilities Fund is critical in supporting this continuing participation growth and diversity of football in South Australia, to unlock oval capacity and create welcoming and inclusive environments for everyone involved in our game.

Thanks to this successful collaboration with the AFL and State Government, we have ensured that AFL Gather Round leaves a long-lasting legacy for our clubs, players, umpires, volunteers and broader communities right across South Australia.

Attributable to AFL Executive General Manager Game Development Rob Auld

As we strive to grow our game and reach one million participants by 2033, it is important that we have the facilities to support local footy clubs in creating inclusive and high-quality spaces for their community.

It has been fantastic to see the positive impact the SA Football Facilities Fund has made to date, giving community clubs assistance and the opportunity to make transformational upgrades to their facilities.