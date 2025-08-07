Automotive Safety Systems Market to Reach USD $186.53 Billion by 2029 at 8.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Safety Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

In recent times, the market size of automotive safety systems has experienced pronounced growth. The market value, which stood at $124.7 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $133.07 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors like enforcing crashworthiness standards, applying traffic laws and regulations, public enlightenment programs concerning safety importance, along with urbanization growth, have contributed to this historical growth.

The market size of automotive safety systems is projected to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it is anticipated to expand to a value of $186.54 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The accelerated growth within the forecast period could be due to increased adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communication implementation for real-time safety alerts, and increased focus on the development and use of autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure and traffic management systems, along with sustainable and eco-friendly practices. During the forecast period, main trends include the employment of data analytics to predict potential road safety issues, the vision zero movement, collaboration among varied stakeholders, the creation of connected and intelligent crosswalks for pedestrian safety, and active transportation.

Download a free sample of the automotive safety systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5878&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Safety Systems Global Market Growth?

The anticipated surge in electric vehicle consumption is believed to provoke a compelling demand for automotive safety systems in the predicted timeline. Safety specifications such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), warnings for blind spots, automated braking, assistance in lane control, among others, are necessitated by electric vehicles, contributing to market growth. For illustration, the International Energy Agency, an organization of an intergovernmental nature based in France, recorded sales of electric vehicles at 10 million in 2022, projecting a rise to 14 million electric vehicle sales in 2023 in July 2023. Consequently, the escalating demand for electric vehicles is projected to spawn increased need for automotive safety systems, thereby propelling the market within the span.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Safety Systems Market?

Major players in the Automotive Safety Systems include:

• Autoliv Inc.

• Continental AG

• Nippon Denso Co. Ltd.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Valeo SA

• Mobileye Global Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Safety Systems Market?

Advancements in tech are a notable trend gathering momentum in the auto safety systems industry. The automotive sector is stepping up its efforts to infuse vehicles with smarter and safer safety mechanisms for optimal safety across varying terrains and conditions. A case in point is Volvo Vehicles - a truck manufacturer based in Sweden - that launched Active Grip Control, a distinctive safety attribute for electric trucks, in January 2022. This innovative tech boosts acceleration, stability, and braking in conditions prone to skidding. Moreover, it mitigates the chances of oversteering and jackknifing during a no-load drive.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Safety Systems Market Report?

The automotive safety systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Active Safety System, Passive Safety System

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Active Safety System: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Avoidance Systems, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Parking Assistance Systems

2) By Passive Safety System: Airbags, Seatbelts, Crash Sensors, Structural Reinforcements, Safety Cage Or Body Structure, Child Safety Seats, Whiplash Protection Systems

View the full automotive safety systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-safety-systems-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Safety Systems Industry?

In 2024, North America is projected to hold the top spot in the automotive safety systems market, while Asia-Pacific is foreseen as the region with the highest growth rate for the forecast period. The report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa in the market study of automotive safety systems.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Safety Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Seat Belts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-seat-belts-global-market-report

Automotive Rigid Steering Columns Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-rigid-steering-columns-global-market-report

Automotive Roof System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-roof-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.