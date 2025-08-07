Automotive Relay Market to Reach USD $24.75 Billion by 2029 at 7.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Automotive Relay Market In 2025?

In recent years, the size of the automotive relay market has significantly expanded. The growth forecast projects an increase from $17.56 billion in 2024 to $18.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth during the historic period is linked to altering consumer tastes, government regulations, amplified electric vehicle adoption, an uplift in luxury car demand, and escalating complexity in vehicle electrical circuits.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the automotive relay market over the next several years, with predictions forecasting it to reach $24.75 billion by 2029, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This prospective upward trajectory during the forecast period is primarily a result of the burgeoning demand for connected car technologies, the incorporation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), emphasis on energy-friendliness in vehicle electronics, the innovation of smart self-diagnosing relays, and increased attention to safety and performance enhancements. Upcoming trends to watch out for in the presaged period involve relay component miniaturization, embracing solid-state relay technology, elevated employment of smart and programmable relays, instigation of cybersecurity protocols in relay systems, and notable technological improvements.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automotive Relay Market?

The growth of the automotive relay market is likely to be driven by the escalating production of commercial and passenger vehicles. Passenger vehicles serve the purpose of transporting passengers, while commercial vehicles are designed to carry larger groups of people for business purposes. The extensive production necessitates the use of numerous automotive components, including automotive relays, which are integrated into the new vehicles, thereby fostering the expansion of the automotive relay market. For example, according to the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, new car registrations witnessed an increase of 3.9%, exceeding 6.5 million units, in the first seven months of 2024. The biggest markets in the bloc recorded moderate yet positive growth, with Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%), and France (+2.2%) all registering upticks. Consequently, the rising vehicle production is propelling the expansion of the automative heat exchanger market .

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Relay Industry?

Major players in the Automotive Relay include:

• Fujitsu Ltd.,

• Denso Corporation,

• Panasonic Corporation,

• Tyco Electronics Connectivity Ltd.,

• Omron Corporation,

• HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA,

• Littelfuse Inc.,

• Microchip Technology Inc.,

• Robert Bosch GmbH,

• Eaton Corporation plc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automotive Relay Market In The Globe?

One of the prominent trends coming to light in the automotive relay market is product innovation. Leading entities in this market are fortifying their status by unveiling innovative products. An example of this is the introduction of the 30A Automotive Relay by Fujitsu, a Japanese technology firm, in April 2023. Surpassing other products in its class, the FTR-G3 is touted as the smallest automotive relay capable of switching 30A of current. With dimensions of merely 6.6 mm x 13.7 mm x 14 mm, it is a sealed unit inside a lightweight plastic package. The compactness of this relay, along with its 30A fuse rating, yields an ideal solution for controlling power windows, defoggers, seat heaters, lamps, and wipers. It also provides high contact capacity with at least 100,000 operations at 14VDC and 30A. Furthermore, it performs efficiently across an extensive temperature continuum from -40°C to 125°C and its power consumption rating stands at around 640mW at 20°C.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Relay Market Report?

The automotive relaymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: PCB Relays, Plug-In Relays, Other Products

2) By Relay Type: Solid State Relays (SSR), Hybrid, Electromechanical

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

4) By Application: Powertrain Systems, Body And Chassis, Convenience, Safety And Security, Driver Information

Subsegments:

1) By PCB Relays: Surface Mount PCB Relays, Through-Hole PCB Relays

2) By Plug-In Relays: Miniature Plug-In Relays, Standard Plug-In Relays, Power Plug-In Relays

3) By Other Products: Solid State Relays (SSRs), Automotive Relay Modules, Electromechanical Relays

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Relay Market By 2025?

In 2024, the automotive relay market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The market report examines several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

