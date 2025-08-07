Baltic Honeybadger 2025 Returns to Riga as Europe’s Premier Bitcoin-Only Conference

BALTIC HONEYBADGER

Baltic Honeybadger, the longest-running and most respected Bitcoin-only conference in Europe, is set to return to Riga this summer for its seventh edition.

Every year, we push it further, introducing cutting-edge tech, experimenting with new ideas, and giving stage time to the brightest minds in the space.” — Anna, CEO of Hodl Hodl

RIGA, LATVIA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltic Honeybadger, the longest-running and most respected Bitcoin-only conference in Europe, is set to return to Riga this summer for its seventh edition. Organized by the team behind Hodl Hodl, this non-profit event has become a global cornerstone for cypherpunks, Bitcoin developers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

This year’s conference will welcome some of the most prominent names in Bitcoin, including Willy Woo, Adam Back, Giacomo Zucco, Preston Pysh, Peter Todd, Martti Malmi, and many others. Known for its deep technical focus, Bitcoin-first ethos, and commitment to privacy and financial sovereignty, Baltic Honeybadger delivers unfiltered, high-signal content across two days of talks and panels.

The main sponsor of the event is Debifi – a non-custodial Bitcoin-backed lending platform providing institutional-grade liquidity.

Unlike general crypto expos, Baltic Honeybadger maintains a Bitcoin-only stance, attracting hardcore Bitcoiners and serious industry participants.

Past speakers have included Jack Dorsey, Michael Saylor, Saifedean Ammous, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, and Jack Mallers, reinforcing the event’s significance and authority.

In addition to the main stage, the event will feature its signature Cypherpunk Stage, where off-the-record conversations explore sensitive topics in privacy, self-custody, and censorship resistance.

Coinciding with Riga Bitcoin Week, attendees can look forward to workshops, meetups, and side events taking place across the city, covering a wide range of topics from freedom and self-sovereignty to deep tech.

About Baltic Honeybadger

Baltic Honeybadger is Europe's premier Bitcoin-only conference, held annually in Riga, Latvia. Established in 2017 and organized by the team behind Hodl Hodl, it has earned a reputation as the most "OG" Bitcoin event globally. The conference is strictly focused on Bitcoin, deliberately excluding altcoins and broader crypto topics.

To learn more and get tickets, visit: baltichoneybadger.com

About Hodl Hodl

Hodl Hodl is a global P2P Bitcoin trading and lending platform that allows users to trade directly with each other, and it doesn't hold users’ funds - locking it in multisig escrow instead.

For more information, visit https://hodlhodl.com/

Hodl Hold social media: https://x.com/hodlhodl

For media inquiries:

Email: sergejs.ponomarjovs@baltichoneybadger.com

Website: baltichoneybadger.com

BALTIC HONEYBADGER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.