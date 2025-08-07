Ammonium Sulfate Market to Reach USD $5.98 Billion by 2029 at 9.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ammonium Sulfate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Ammonium Sulfate Market In 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust growth in the ammonium sulfate market. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, the market's valuation is set to increase from $3.88 billion in 2024 to $4.16 billion in 2025. This prevalent growth in the historical period can be linked to several factors, including economic growth, the rise in agricultural demand, government subsidies, population growth, and the expansion of the chemical industry.

A significant increase in the ammonium sulfate market size is projected in the coming few years, with an estimated value of $5.99 billion by 2029, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The acceleration in the market during the forecast period can be linked to the enhancement in crop yields, the implementation of environmental rules, issues related to food security, the booming pharmaceutical sector, and a rise in disposable income. Key market trends for the forecast period include the emergence of biostimulants and micronutrients, the prevalence of customized fertilizer blends, the adoption of precision agriculture, as well as partnerships and collaborations, and the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Ammonium Sulfate Market?

The ammonium sulfate market is expanding due to the growth in the requirement for agrochemicals. Agrochemicals are chemical substances utilized on agricultural land to augment the nutrient content in the soil and foster crop growth by exterminating damaging insects. Globally, agricultural communities are turning to agrochemicals to boost crop yield. In alkaline soils, ammonium sulfate is the most prevalent agrochemical as it releases ammonium ions when mixed with wet soil. This results in a minor production of acid which offsets the soil's pH balance. For example, in 2022, as per India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the export of agrochemicals saw an increase to $4897 million, up from $3579 million the previous year, 2021. Therefore, the surge in agrochemical demand is anticipated to stimulate the need for ammonium sulfate in the projected time frame.

Who Are The Key Players In The Ammonium Sulfate Industry?

Major players in the Ammonium Sulfate include:

• Lanxess AG

• Arkema SA

• Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd.

• DOMO Chemicals GmbH

• Evonik Industries AG

• Badische Anilin- & Sodafabrik SE

• GAC Chemical Corporation

• G. Frederick Smith Chemical Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• DSM-Firmenich AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Ammonium Sulfate Market In The Globe?

The escalating significance of research and development initiatives are emerging as a noteworthy trend within the ammonium sulfate market. Companies are placing importance on these activities with a goal to enhance the effectiveness of the ammonium sulfate manufacturing process. A case in point, Alto University, an acclaimed research institution in Finland, has initiated the NPharvest project, aligning with various contributors. This initiative focuses on the recovery of significant levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, commonly found in wastewater, converting it into a nutrient-rich slurry of phosphorus and calcium, and a clean solution of ammonium sulfate that can serve as a fertilizer. The utilization of the NPHarvest method to produce recycled fertilizer contributes to the conservation of energy and natural resources, by lessening nutrient discharge in water bodies, and reducing the energy and chemicals required for wastewater treatment and aeration.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ammonium Sulfate Market Report?

The ammonium sulfatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Solid, Liquid

2) By Application: Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Feed Additives, Water Treatment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solid: Granular Ammonium Sulfate, Prilled Ammonium Sulfate, Powdered Ammonium Sulfate

2) By Liquid: Liquid Ammonium Sulfate Solution, Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Solutions

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ammonium Sulfate Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the prevalent position in the ammonium sulfate market and is foreseen to manifest the highest growth rate during the prediction period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

