Algaecides Market to Reach $6.67 Billion by 2029 with 11.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Algaecides Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Algaecides Market Size And Growth?

The market size for algaecides has seen considerable growth in the past few years. From a valuation of $3.9 billion in 2024, it is projected to increase to $4.28 billion in 2025, giving it a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The significant growth during the historic period can be accounted for by several factors. These include an increase in water pollution, elevated agricultural activities, the burgeoning industry of aquaculture, a heightened awareness around environmental preservation, and the expansion of industrialization.

In the coming years, fast-paced expansion is predicted for the algaecides market. It's projected to swell to $6.67 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as economic development, a booming tourism sector, increased urbanization, a rise in the demand for clean water, and heightened government assistance. Key trends predicted during this period include sustainable algaecides, non-chemical algaecide solutions, tailor-made solutions, innovative formulations, and increased collaboration and partnerships.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Algaecides Market?

The algaecides market is predicted to expand due to rising industrialization and consequent increases in pollution levels. Industrialization is the transformation of an economy from being primarily focused on agriculture to manufacturing goods. This process can cause environmental degradation including industrial pollution, which can be mitigated with the use of algaecides. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation, a government export promotion agency in India, suggests that India has the potential to emerge as a worldwide manufacturing centre. By 2030, India could contribute an additional USD 500 billion annually to the international economy. As a result, the growth of the algaecides market looks set to be driven by increased industrialization and the associated rise in pollution levels.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Algaecides Market?

Major players in the Algaecides include:

• BASF SE

• N. Jonas & Company Inc.

• Sanco Industries Inc.

• Lonza Group AG

• UPL Aquatics

• SePRO Corporation

• Nouryon

• Kemira Oyj

• Adama Agricultural Solutions

• BioSafe Systems.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Algaecides Market?

A significant trend gaining traction in the algaecides market is the advent of product innovations. Leading firms in the industry are crafting novel products to consolidate their market presence. For instance, in January of 2023, ARQUIMEA, an agricultural technology enterprise based in Spain, unveiled BIO100, a biological and environmentally friendly algaecide. Crafted from natural materials free from chemicals, BIO100 merges the functionality of a biological algaecide with a sunscreen, making it a truly pioneering product in comparison to other algaecides. Its creation was intended specifically to safeguard agricultural lands, the environment and adjacent localities.

How Is The Algaecides Market Segmented?

The algaecidesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Copper Sulfate, Chelated Copper, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Peroxyacetic Acid And Hydrogen Dioxide, Other Types

2) By Form: Granular crystal, Liquid, Pellet

3) By Application: Surface Water Treatment, Aquaculture, Sports and Recreational centers, Agriculture, Other Application

Subsegments:

1) By Copper Sulfate: Granular Copper Sulfate, Liquid Copper Sulfate

2) By Chelated Copper: Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA) Copper Complex, Triethanolamine (TEA) Copper Complex, Other Chelated Copper Forms

3) By Quaternary Ammonium Compounds: Benzalkonium Chloride, Dodecyl Dimethyl Benzyl Ammonium Chloride (DDAC), Other Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

4) By Peroxyacetic Acid and Hydrogen Dioxide: Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide, Combination Blends

5) By Other Types: Sodium Carbonate Peroxyhydrate, Herbicide-Based Algaecides, Natural Algaecides

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Algaecides Market?

In 2024, the algaecides market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to outpace other regions in terms of growth in the future. The report on the algaecides market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

