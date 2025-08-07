International Relations and Cooperation on use of South African national symbols in Morocco meeting

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has registered its strong objection and concern regarding circumstances around the recent visit of former South African President Mr Jacob Zuma, Leader of Umkhonto We Sizwe Party, to the Kingdom of Morocco where he held a meeting in Rabat on 15 July 2025 with His Excellency Mr Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

While recognising Morocco's sovereign right to invite individuals and groups, DIRCO strongly protests the use of South African national symbols, specifically the South African National Flag, in the meeting between Mr Zuma and the Moroccan Foreign Minister.

The use of the South African National Flag in a meeting with a member of a political party in opposition, which is a non-state actor, constitutes an abuse of existing protocol and decorum, and undermines official bilateral relations between South Africa and Morocco.

South Africa has indicated to Morocco that the display of national symbols inherently conveys official state endorsement and elevates the perception of the encounter to that of a state-to-state engagement. This characterization is inconsistent with established diplomatic protocol, as the participants did not represent the official positions or engagements of the South African state.

Consequently, this portrayal cannot be recognized as an official bilateral meeting, and the implications drawn from it are firmly rejected.

The Government of South Africa holds the firm view that the use of its national symbols in contexts implying official state endorsement of non-governmental engagements is inappropriate, irrespective of setting. In the spirit of fostering and maintaining cordial bilateral relations, and consistent with the principles of mutual respect between sovereign states and non-interference in internal affairs, South Africa respectfully encourages Morocco to refrain from such actions. Upholding these shared principles is essential for the continued positive development of relations between our two nations.

Enquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

#GovZAUpdates