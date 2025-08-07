The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pea Protein Ingredients Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $2.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Pea Protein Ingredients Market?

The market size for pea protein ingredients has seen significant growth in the past few years. An increase from $1.96 billion in 2024 to $2.08 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% is expected. The historic growth can be linked to an escalating preference for plant-based protein sources, a surge in demand for meat substitutes, increased demand for food rich in protein, heightened health awareness among consumers, and expanding demand for functional foods.

In the upcoming years, the market size for pea protein ingredients is predicted to witness robust growth, hitting ""$2.88 billion by 2029 with an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expansion during this forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the escalating vegan and vegetarian populations, allure of allergen-free and gluten-free options, rising demand for vegan and vegetarian food items, wider adoption in developing markets, and intensified emphasis on sustainable sourcing. Key trends for this forecast period include innovative product development, plant-based meat substitutes, customized protein mixes, clean-label packaging and advertising, along with sports nutrition and supplements.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market?

The increasing inclination towards vegetarian and vegan diets is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the pea protein ingredient market. Both vegetarian and vegan diets, which strictly avoid any animal-sourced food, find a reliable and sustainable protein source in pea protein ingredients that are derived from plants. For example, The Plant-Based Foods Association, a US-based trade association that represents the plant-based food industry, reported in April 2023 that plant-based foods made up $8 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2022. This signifies a hike of approximately 6.67% from the $7.5 billion recorded in 2021. Hence, the rise in adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets is spurring the growth of the pea protein ingredient market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pea Protein Ingredients Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pea Protein Ingredients Industry?

Key players in the market are honing their competitive edge by introducing textured vegetable protein products like Vertis to bolster their product suite. Vertis, an innovative textured protein product derived from pea canola, serves as a comprehensive plant-based protein resource, displaying unique textural characteristics making it ideal for plant-based adaptations and meat substitutes. In 2022, DSM, a company based in the Netherlands that pioneers in innovative solutions in sustainable living, health, and nutrition, introduced Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein. This product has the designation of being the first textured vegetable protein to incorporate all nine fundamental amino acids, asserting its position as a complete protein source. Additionally, Vertis is devoid of soy, gluten, and dairy, further boosting its versatility. The unique texture of Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein sets it apart and enables food manufacturers to produce appealing and nutritionally rich plant-based adaptations and meat substitutes. Worth noting is its fast hydration capacity, outstanding processing abilities, and support for low-salt and low-fat formulations, all the while providing a solid and bouncy texture akin to conventional meat products.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pea Protein Ingredients Market Report?

The pea protein ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Other Types

2) By Source: Yellow split peas, Chickpeas, Lentils

3) By Application: Bakery and Snacks, Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Isolates: Yellow Pea Protein Isolates, Green Pea Protein Isolates

2) By Concentrates: Yellow Pea Protein Concentrates, Green Pea Protein Concentrates

3) By Other Types: Textured Pea Protein, Pea Protein Flour, Pea Protein Hydrolysates

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pea Protein Ingredients Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for pea protein ingredients while Asia-Pacific is projected as the region with the fastest growth in the coming period. The Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

