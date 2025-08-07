The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Amla Extract Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $56.61 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Amla Extract Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the amla extract market has experienced consistent growth. It is predicted to expand from $43.28 billion in 2024 to $45.02 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This surge can be traced back to its usage in conventional ayurvedic treatments, nutraceutical and dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceutical applications, as well as its traditional and cultural significance.

The amla extract market is forecasted to witness strong growth, climbing to $56.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth will be supported by heightened health consciousness, demand for anti-aging and beauty-enhancing products, the rise of functional foods, ongoing R&D activities, and global market penetration. Expected trends include its use in functional food and beverage products, skincare and beauty solutions, Ayurvedic and herbal supplements, personalized nutraceuticals, and a preference for organic and non-GMO offerings.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Amla Extract Market?

The expansion of the Amla extract market is propelled by an increased awareness of health benefits. Amla extracts, renowned for their medicinal properties, have become essential ingredients in herbal and Ayurvedic medicines due to their varying uses. These include boosting immunity, combating infections, assisting with weight control, and alleviating pain. As documented by EnterpriseAppsToday, a platform based in the US, in February 2023, 78% of US residents altered their eating habits following advice from health experts. Consequently, the growing awareness of health benefits is contributing to the growth of the Amla extract market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Amla Extract Industry?

Major players in the Amla Extract Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Paradise Herbs & Essentials Inc.

• Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

• Ri-Sun Bio-Tech Inc.

• Sydler Group Pvt. Ltd.

• Biomax Ltd.

• Taiyo International Ltd.

• Innophos Holdings Ltd.

• Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd.

• Jiva Botanicals LLC

• Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Amla Extract Market In The Globe?

Amla caplets are emerging as a prevalent trend in the amla extract market. Businesses in this market sector are pivoting towards creating amla caplets as a strategic move to augment their market presence. A caplet, mirroring the format of a tablet, is a fusion of certain ingredients shaped like a capsule. These amla caplets are manufactured in a cGMP facility sans magnesium stearate, animal gelatin capsules, or artificial tableting adhesive. For example, the Amla 60 Caplets has been introduced in the amla extract market by the Indian pharmaceutical establishment, Himalaya.

What Segments Are Covered In The Amla Extract Market Report?

The amla extractmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Powder, Pulp

2) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals

3) By End Use: Diabetes, Radiation Protection, Skin And Collagen, Heartbeat

Subsegments:

1) By Powder: Organic Amla Powder, Conventional Amla Powder

2) By Pulp: Organic Amla Pulp, Conventional Amla Pulp

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Amla Extract Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the global amla extract market. Europe is anticipated to showcase the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The Amla Extract Global Market Report 2025 encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

