Algae Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

What Is The Algae Products Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, we have observed a robust expansion in the size of the algae products market. An enlargement from a market size of $14.03 billion in 2024 to $15 billion in 2025 is forecasted, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include concerns about sustainability, the nutritional advantages of algae, its use as an alternative protein source, applications in cosmetics and personal care, as well as environmental regulations.

The algae products market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, projected to reach $21.64 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Key growth drivers include the role of algae in climate change solutions, its use in aquaculture and animal feed, plant-based food innovation, renewable energy sources like biofuels, and circular economy practices. Emerging trends include the rise of plant-based diets, algae as a sustainable protein option, marine-based ingredients in cosmetics, carbon capture applications, and advances in biotechnology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Algae Products Market?

The surge in interest for nutritious food items is projected to boost the expansion of the algae products market. These nutritious food items are packed with nutrients that not only promote overall health but also aid in maintaining energy. Algae products are packed with a wealth of beneficial compounds such as carbohydrates, polyunsaturated fatty acids, vital minerals, and vitamins that are frequently applied in nutritious foods. To exemplify, in March 2022, the Good Food Institute (GFI), a non-profit organization based in the US, along with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), another US-based food association, reported that due to a rising inclination towards healthful alternatives, 27% of individuals opted to reduce meat consumption in favor of plant-based foods. As a result, the surge in interest for nutritious food items fuels the expansion of the algae products market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Algae Products Market?

Major players in the Algae Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Cargill Inc.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• DSM Nutritional Products AG

• East India Distilleries & Parry Limited

• Cellana Inc.

• BlueBioTech International GmbH

• Corbion NV

• Earthrise Nutritionals LLC

• Cyanotech Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Algae Products Market?

Gaining traction in the algae products market is the essential trend of alternative protein source development, particularly microalgae. The creation of substitutes like microalgae for protein is a significant aspect of progressing towards a more just and durable food system. For instance, Unilever, a consumer goods firm in the UK, collaborated with Algenuity, an algae products company also located in the UK, to develop innovative microalgae products to add to Unilever's plant-based range. Algenuity will collaborate with the Research and Development team in Unilever’s Foods and Refreshment (F&R) division to experiment with various microalgae-inclusive foods.

How Is The Algae Products Market Segmented?

The algae productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lipids, Carrageenan, Carotenoids, Alginate, Algal Protein

2) By Form: Liquid, Solid

3) By Source: Blue-Green Algae, Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Food and Beverage, Nutraceutical and Diet Supplement, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Lipids: Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA, DHA), Phospholipids, Triglycerides

2) By Carrageenan: Kappa Carrageenan, Iota Carrageenan, Lambda Carrageenan

3) By Carotenoids: Beta-Carotene, Astaxanthin, Lutein

4) By Alginate: Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate

5) By Algal Protein: Spirulina Protein, Chlorella Protein, Other Microalgae Proteins

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Algae Products Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global algae products market. The projected growth status of this market is accounted for in the Algae Products Global Market Report 2025. The report comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

