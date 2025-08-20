Elix Provides AI Drug Discovery Platform "Elix Discovery™" to KYORIN Pharmaceutical

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elix, Inc. (CEO: Shinya Yuki / Headquarters: Tokyo; hereinafter “Elix”), a Japan-based AI drug discovery company, is pleased to announce that KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo; hereinafter “KYORIN”) has adopted Elix Discovery™ (https://www.elix-inc.com/platform/), Elix’s proprietary AI-powered drug discovery platform.

In traditional drug development, researchers face the challenge of identifying promising compounds from vast chemical libraries, which often results in prolonged research timelines, escalating R&D costs, and low success rates. Against this backdrop, AI technologies are increasingly recognized for their potential to streamline the drug discovery process and improve success probabilities. In particular, AI-driven molecular design and compound profiling can enable the efficient generation of promising compounds, accelerating the selection, synthesis, and evaluation processes.

Elix is a pioneering Japan-based AI drug discovery company on a mission to "Rethink Drug Discovery," partnering with pharmaceutical companies, universities, research institutions, and biotech startups. Its flagship platform, Elix Discovery™, launched in 2022, is built around the concept of “medicinal chemists can truly use it” and is already in use by several leading pharmaceutical companies*¹.

Elix Discovery™ features an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) that enables users to automatically build predictive models for optimal compound profiling. Its powerful molecular generation capabilities allow for the proposal of novel chemical structures beyond human imagination. Leveraging Elix’s proprietary structure generation models, users can optimize predictive models and parameters directly within the GUI, dramatically accelerating compound design. The platform supports both ligand-based drug design (LBDD) and structure-based drug design (SBDD), incorporating tools like docking simulations for a multi-faceted approach to drug discovery.

Beyond platform provision, Elix actively engages in collaborative research with its partners by combining its advanced AI technologies with extensive domain expertise in drug discovery*². In addition, Elix Discovery™ also offers plans that include multiple AI models trained on datasets from 16 pharmaceutical companies*³. Elix remains committed to advancing the creation of innovative drug candidates.

Comment from Junichi Ishiyama, Corporate Officer CSO, Senior Director of Discovery Research HQs, KYORIN

We are dedicated to creating highly valuable new drugs that address unmet medical needs. We actively collaborate with external institutions and utilize innovative external technologies, taking on the challenge of “drug discovery innovation” through these research activities. We expect that the implementation of Elix Discovery™ will accelerate our research and enhance its quality by integrating our drug discovery capabilities with AI-driven drug discovery, ultimately enabling us to create highly valuable new drugs.

Comment from Shinya Yuki, CEO of Elix

We are deeply honored that KYORIN has chosen to adopt our AI drug discovery platform, Elix Discovery™. Developed under the concept of “medicinal chemists can truly use it,” the platform is designed to maximize researchers' capabilities. By combining KYORIN’s long-standing expertise in drug discovery with our cutting-edge AI technology, we are confident this collaboration will accelerate drug discovery research. We look forward to shaping the future of the field together.

About KYORIN

KYORIN operates under the corporate philosophy, "KYORIN continues to fulfil its mission of cherishing life and benefiting society by contributing to better health." Based on this principle, we aim to continuously provide high-value new drugs that meet medical needs, striving to become a company that contributes broadly to people's health.

For more information on KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.kyorin-pharm.co.jp/en/

About Elix

Elix is an AI drug discovery company with a mission to “Rethinking drug discovery.” Visit https://www.elix-inc.com/ for more details. If your organization is interested in learning more about Elix Discovery™, please feel free to contact us via the details below.

