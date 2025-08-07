Anti-Static Films Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $0.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Anti-Static Films Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for anti-static films has been experiencing consistent growth in the past years. Projected to increase from $0.64 billion in 2024 to $0.67 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to showcase a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to the rigorous enforcement of esd protection rules, development in the semiconductor industry, surge in automotive sector, and overall economic growth.

The market for anti-static films is forecasted to witness a robust increase in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $0.94 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This prospective growth within the forecasted period can be credited to the rising need for electronic components, the expansion of the healthcare sector, heightened focus on safety and quality, the upsurge in e-commerce and logistics, and advancements in material science research and development. The prominent trends expected within this forecasted timeline include miniaturization, 3D printing, the spread of internet of things (iot), anti-static films equipped with built-in sensors, and the application of nanomaterials in the production of anti-static films.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Anti-Static Films Market?

The rise in the presence of the e-commerce sector is anticipated to drive the expansion of the anti-static films market in the projected timeframe. E-commerce implies the buying and selling of commodities and services via an electronic network. Anti-static plastic films, widely used by sellers to package electric and non-electric items, come in various shapes and sizes such as bubble covers, films, and foams. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental organization in the US, reported in August 2023 that compared to the second quarter of 2022, the e-commerce estimates for the second quarter of 2023 had increased by 7.5% (or 1.4%), while total retail sales saw a rise of 0.6% (or 0.4%). Online stores accounted for 15.4% of all sales in the second quarter of 2023. Therefore, the growing presence of the e-commerce sector is fuelling the rise of the anti-static films market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Anti-Static Films Market?

Major players in the Anti-Static Films include:

• Achilles Corporation

• Toyobo Co. Ltd.

• Kolon Industries Inc.

• Mitsubishi Polyester Film Group

• Toray Plastics Inc.

• Wiman Corporation

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• Klockner Pentaplast Group

• Unitika Ltd.

• Blueridge Films Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Anti-Static Films Market?

The increase in technological innovation emerges as a new trend in the anti-static films industry. Key participants in this sector are directing their efforts towards enhancing advancements in technology for anti-static films to produce superior-performing, corrosion-resistant films meant for use in industrial composting atmospheres. To exemplify, Cortec Corporation, an American firm specializing in corrosion solutions, introduced EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film in February 2022. This product utilizes the most recent film technology and Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor Technology to forge an innovative shrink film with robust static dissipative properties. The EcoSonic VpCI-125 ESD Shrink Film (HP-UV) supersedes traditional rust preventatives like oils and desiccants, making the product ready for immediate use without the need for cleaning or degreasing.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Anti-Static Films Market Growth

The anti-static filmsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

2) By Application: Bags And Pouches, Liners, Wraps, Tapes, Clamshells, Other Applications

3) By Industry Vertical: Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Automotive, Other Industrial Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Polyethylene (PE): Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

2) By Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): Biaxially oriented PET (BOPET), Thermally stable PET

3) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC

4) By Other Material Types: Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Anti-Static Films Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the anti-static films market. Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit the swiftest growth in the future. The report on the anti-static films market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

