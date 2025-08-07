Plant-based Beverage Market Developments, Top Trends and Leading Players Analysis to 2026

Plant-Based Beverage

Rise in demand for plant-based milk, increase in disposable income, and rise in vegan population drive the growth of the global plant-based beverage market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global plant-based beverage market size $13.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $22.44 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.Rise in demand for plant-based milk, increase in disposable income, and rise in the vegan population drive the growth of the global plant-based beverage market. However, high price of the product and advent of low cholesterol and low-fat conventional milk hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in consumers who are allergic to dairy products would open new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5767 Increase in obese population and rise in demand for chemical-free, plant-based milk products are the major factors that boost the growth of the plant-based beverage market.The plant-based beverage are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Plant-based beverage act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.The factors that drive the plant-based beverage market growth include health benefits associated with consuming plant-based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content. Moreover, rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions also boost the market growth. In addition, increase in the number of lactose intolerant population, growth in trend of veganism, and rise in disposable income drive the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for alternatives to dairy by health-conscious consumers and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the plant-based beverage market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-beverage-market/purchase-options The global plant-based beverage market is divided on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on source, the market is segmented into fruits, nuts, rice, soy, and others. The nuts segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. However, the fruits segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.The global plant-based beverage market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for two-fifths of the market.Send Me Enquire @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5767 The global plant-based beverage industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Blue Diamond Growers, Eden Foods Inc., WhiteWave Foods Company, Earth's Own Food Inc., Rebel Kitchen, SunOpta Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Plant-based Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market-A06620 Protein Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-seafood-market-A17387

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.