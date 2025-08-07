Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market CAGR to be at 21.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $43.15 Bn Industry Revenue by 2029

Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Global Market Report 2025

Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market?

The market for automotive electric hvac compressors has seen a significant increase in size over the last few years. The sector, which is projected to surge from $16.48 billion in 2024 to $20.01 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include environmental regulations, standards for fuel efficiency, customer demand for comfort, the worldwide growth of automotive production, and enhanced energy management.

The automotive electric HVAC compressor market is projected to grow rapidly, reaching $43.16 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.2%. This surge is driven by electric vehicle growth, advancements in autonomous mobility, increased connectivity, energy-efficient technologies, consumer interest in advanced comfort features, and sustainability goals. Key trends include integration with thermal systems, smart climate control, air quality sensors, enhanced comfort in autonomous vehicles, and new refrigerant technologies.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7521&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market?

Advancements in electric vehicle (EV) uptake are predicted to propel the automotive electric HVAC compressor market in the future. EVs are automobiles powered by one or more electric motors, using electricity. These vehicles necessitate an electric HVAC compressor, not just for cabin cooling, but also for other heat-generating onboard electronics. As such, these compressors' importance and production for EVs are on the rise. To demonstrate, the World Economic Forum, a Swiss international non-profit and lobbying group, reported that approximately 4.3 million new battery-run electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were sold globally during the first half of 2022. BEV sales rose by 75% year-on-year, while PHEVs improved by 37%. In addition, Times of India, an English-language daily newspaper and online news media company based in India, reported EVs' retail sales at 390,399 units in the first half (1H) of 2022, indicating a hefty 333% year-on-year growth compared to the 90,102 units sold during the same time in 2021. Due to these factors, the escalating uptake of EVs is catalysing the expansion of the automotive electric HVAC compressor market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market?

Major players in the Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor include:

• Denso Corporation

• Toyota Industries Corporation

• Valeo SA

• MAHLE GmbH

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Highly Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

• Borg Warner Inc.

• Hanon Systems

• Aptiv plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Industry?

The leading trend in the automotive electric HVAC compressor market seems to be product innovations. Many of the market's major players are concentrating on developing and launching inventive products to cater to client needs. TCCI Manufacturing, a United States-based compressor producer, serves as an example of this, having introduced an 850V electric compressor to the commercial transport market in January 2022. The 850V compressor, which comes in 34cc/46cc/60cc/120cc variants, ensures optimal cabin and battery cooling for commercially used battery-operated vehicles and claims to offer the industry's longest life and fastest charging.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market Report?

The automotive electric hvac compressormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Scroll, Screw, Swash, Wobble

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Buses And Coaches

3) By Cooling Capacity: Less Than 20 CC, 20-40 CC, 40-60 CC, More Than 60 CC

4) By Drivetrain: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Subsegments:

1) By Scroll: Single Scroll Compressors, Dual Scroll Compressors

2) By Screw: Single-Screw Compressors, Twin-Screw Compressors

3) By Swash Plate: Fixed Displacement Swash Compressors, Variable Displacement Swash Compressors

4) By Wobble: Fixed Displacement Wobble Compressors, Variable Displacement Wobble Compressors

View the full automotive electric hvac compressor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-electric-hvac-compressor-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market?

In 2024, the leading region for the automotive electric HVAC compressor market was Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe. The market report for the automotive electric HVAC compressor provided coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

