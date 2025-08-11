Menta Launches AI-Driven Mental Health Platform With Ethical AI Focus

Dr. Olga Troitskaya, Founder of Menta, sees ethical AI as a key to transforming global access to personalized mental health support. Menta Expands Global Access to Affordable, AI-Powered Mental Health Support

New platform combines AI and clinical psychology to deliver affordable, evidence-based tools for professionals and individuals worldwide

AI must serve as a responsible ally in mental health - not a shortcut. At Menta, we’re designing technology that amplifies, not replaces, the expertise of human therapists.” — Dr. Olga Troitskaya, Founder of Menta

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menta, a newly launched digital platform , is designed to revolutionize access to affordable, evidence-based mental health support. Unlike thousands of generic mental health apps available on the market, Menta offers a scalable, research-backed solution that merges clinical psychology principles with the power of artificial intelligence (AI), bridging a critical global gap in access to validated mental health resources.Globally, more than one billion people experience mental health challenges, yet evidence-based treatment remains inaccessible to most due to shortages of qualified specialists, high costs, and geographic barriers. While mobile apps for mental wellness have proliferated, many lack clinical validation, offer limited personalization, or rely on motivational content with little therapeutic value. Menta aims to close this gap by combining automation, scientific rigor, and advanced AI technology to make psychological support accessible and effective worldwide.A Platform Designed for Professionals and IndividualsMenta allows mental health professionals to create, customize, and assign fully tailored evidence-based tools and programs using specialist-focused solutions . These include psychological tests, mood trackers, worksheets, cards, quizzes, audio and video psychoeducation materials, and AI-powered chatbots designed to guide users through therapeutic interventions step by step. This empowers specialists to deliver their expertise digitally, expanding their reach and offering support beyond the limits of traditional one-on-one sessions.For individuals seeking self-help options, Menta provides structured, science-backed programs in multiple languages. These interactive courses and tools help users better understand their emotions, challenge negative thinking patterns, and build practical coping skills. Unlike many popular apps that offer a one-size-fits-all approach, Menta delivers personalized recommendations and feedback on user activities, along with data-driven insights on emotional trends, powered by a trained AI assistant designed to support evidence-based mental health practices.AI Innovation with a Strong Ethical FoundationThe ethics of AI is at the heart of the Menta initiative. “We conducted numerous experiments to identify and mitigate risks, while exploring vast opportunities provided by large language models (LLMs) in mental health,” said Olga Troitskaya, Ph.D., Founder of Menta. “Since 2018, we have been building mental health apps for depression, stress, and couple relationships in the Eurasia region, where early chatbots were entirely scripted, basic, and strictly regulated. These earlier apps were Russian-language only, proving highly effective locally but limited in reach. The introduction of LLM technology has transformed our approach—offering unprecedented opportunities for personalization and global scale, but also introducing new ethical challenges we carefully study and address as part of our mission to ensure safe, responsible AI in mental health.”Menta’s AI capabilities go beyond simple automation. The platform analyzes completed tools and courses to provide personalized feedback, tracks emotional patterns over time, detects trends that may indicate a need for intervention, and guides users through structured therapeutic scripts. This blend of AI-driven personalization and evidence-based design aims to enhance engagement and improve outcomes while ensuring human oversight remains central to care delivery.Building on Proven Success and Research ValidationMenta builds on Dr. Troitskaya’s experience developing digital mental health applications under the iCognito brand. These earlier apps were downloaded over one million times, recognized as "number one" by national media outlets in Eurasia, and validated through randomized controlled trials published in reputable journals such as Family Process and Experimental Psychology. Research findings demonstrated that well-designed, structured digital interventions can significantly reduce symptoms of depression or enhance relationship satisfaction—even without direct therapist involvement.By introducing multi-language support, global availability, specialist customization, and AI-powered enhancements, Menta takes these foundations to a new level, creating a platform that is both scalable and adaptable to diverse cultural contexts and therapeutic needs.Free Access During Launch PhaseThe platform is currently free to access during its launch phase, allowing both professionals and individuals worldwide to experience a new generation of digital psychology tools . Feedback from early adopters will guide ongoing development as the team refines its offerings and explores sustainable models for long-term global deployment.“Our mission is to bridge the mental health treatment gap,” said Dr. Troitskaya. “With Menta, we want to empower specialists to scale their expertise digitally and give individuals affordable, effective tools to improve emotional well-being. We believe that ethically developed, research-based AI can fundamentally change access to quality mental health support worldwide.”

