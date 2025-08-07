Governor Newsom announces appointments 8.6.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Michelle Yoon, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Deputy Director of External Affairs and Community Outreach at the California Department of Industrial Relations. Yoon has been a Product Manager at the Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement since 2022. She was Senior Operations Officer at the California Department of Public Health from 2021 to 2022. Yoon was a Program Associate at the California Community Foundation from 2018 to 2021. She was an Operations Coordinator at the California Immigrant Policy Center from 2014 to 2018. Yoon was a Research Assistant at University of California, Los Angeles from 2011 to 2014. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychobiology from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $138,000. Yoon is not registered to vote.

Michael Wiafe, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director of Workforce Policy at the California Workforce Development Board. Wiafe has been an Assistant Deputy Cabinet Secretary at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2024, where he was an Education Policy Associate from 2023 to 2024. He was a Government and Community Relations Fellow at the Inland Empire Community Foundation from 2022 to 2023. Wiafe was an Adjunct Professor at the University of the Redlands from 2022 to 2023. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $135,264. Wiafe is a Democrat.

Yetee Osunsanmi, of Playa del Rey, has been appointed Deputy Director at the California Film Commission. Osunsanmi was Vice President for Content Strategy – Originals Scripted Content at Paramount+ from 2021 to 2024, where she was Senior Director from 2019 to 2021. She held several positions at Turner Entertainment Networks from 2010 to 2019, including Director of Content Partnerships, Senior Manager for Integrated Marketing and Promotions, and Manager for Integrated Marketing and Promotions. Osunsanmi was a Coordinator for Domestic Theatrical Marketing and Feature Film Productions at 20th Century Fox from 2007 to 2010. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Communications Management from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Legal Studies from Chapman University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $140,004. Osunsanmi is a Democrat.

Frank Quintero III, of Glendale, has been reappointed to the California Apprenticeship Council, where he has served since 2013. Quintero served in multiple positions for the City of Glendale from 2001 to 2014, including Mayor and City Council Member. He was Director of the Alliance for Education from 1976 to 2002. He served as an E-4 in the United States Marine Corps 1965 to 1966. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of South Florida. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Quintero is a Democrat.

Earl Restine, of Spring Valley, has been reappointed to the California Apprenticeship Council, where he has served since 2021. Restine has been President and Vice President of Fuller Electric since 1989, where he was Foreman and General Foreman from 1980 to 1989. Restine was an Apprentice Wireman for California Electric Work and Berg Electric from 1976 to 1980. He is a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Restine is a Republican.

Larry Hopkins, of Riverside, has been reappointed to the California Apprenticeship Council, where he has served since 2021. Hopkins has been Director of Training at Operating Engineers Training Trust since 2013, where he has held several positions from 1997 to 2013, including Instructor, Training Coordinator, and Assistant Director of Training. He is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hopkins is a Democrat.

Hugo de la Torre, of South San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Apprenticeship Council, where he has served since 2023. De La Torre has been Director of Apprenticeship at Laborers Training and Retraining Trust Fund for Northern California since 2020. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. De La Torre is a Democrat.