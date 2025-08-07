PCloud Innovations Launches Plant Vision 2.0 for Autodesk Construction Cloud

PCloud Innovations Plant Vision for Autodesk Construction Cloud

New tag-centric search, Data Manager reporting, and bidirectional editing give project teams a single source of asset truth across Revit, Plant 3D, P&IDs

LAVAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCloud Innovations, an Autodesk Construction Cloud® Integration Partner, today announced the general availability of Plant Vision 2.0 on the Autodesk App Store. Autodesk Construction Cloud is a comprehensive construction management solution that connects workflows, teams, and data across every stage of a project, from design and planning through building and operations. Project teams can now import construction documents, including 3D models, managed in Autodesk® Build or Autodesk® Docs directly into PCloud.

Plant Vision streamlines multidisciplinary workflows, improves communication, and enhances project accuracy. Its analytics and reporting capabilities identify inconsistencies in engineering data, reducing risks associated with contractual deliverables across piping, mechanical, structural, and architectural disciplines.

The latest release extends PCloud’s proven tag-and-asset platform to project teams working inside Autodesk Construction Cloud, enabling architects, engineers, and owners to instantly locate every reference to a pump, valve or instrument—and act on that data—without leaving Autodesk Construction Cloud.

“Leveraging Autodesk Platform Services to integrate Plant Vision with Autodesk Construction Cloud was a no-brainer,” said Nectar Plaitis, Chief Technology & Operating Officer, PCloud Innovations. “Our clients asked for a faster way to manage tags and asset data across Revit, Plant 3D, and P&IDs, and now they can do it in one place—no manual imports, no spreadsheets, just live project intelligence.”

"Effective coordination between design, engineering, and field personnel is essential for complex projects," said James Cook, director – industry & technology partnerships at Autodesk. “Integrating 3D models managed in Autodesk Construction Cloud into Plant Vision improves coordination accuracy and efficiency, making it easier for users to deliver projects on time and under budget"

Key Capabilities in Plant Vision 2.0

• Tag-Centric Search & Asset Graph: Instantly surface every drawing, model, issue, RFI, and document linked to a tag or asset across Autodesk Construction Cloud projects—even in mixed Revit®, Plant 3D™, and P&ID environments.

• Data Manager: Generate configurable data sheets, line lists, and asset registers in seconds. Preview in-browser, export to PDF/Excel, or embed as live dashboards inside Autodesk Build.

• In Place Data Editing: Edit tag attributes, specifications, and custom properties directly in Data Manager. Push validated changes back to native AutoCAD Plant 3D models with one click, keeping drawings and schedules in sync.

• Tag Centric Issues: Create and track Plant Vision Issues in Autodesk Construction Cloud: raise a valve-spec mismatch or missing pressure test, link photos and markups, assign to trades, and monitor resolution—all tied to the unique tag.

• Cross Industry Templates: Easily configure power, water, pharma, and manufacturing projects. Leverage an open JSON schema for custom fields.

Empowering Every Discipline that Tracks Tags & Assets: From industrial piping in Plant 3D and P&IDs, to mechanical assets in Revit MEP models, to owner operator CMMS handover; Plant Vision 2.0 centralizes tag intelligence so teams can:

• Eliminate duplicate data entry and reduce hand off friction between design, construction, and operations.

• Respond to change orders faster by seeing downstream impact of any tag edit.

• Drive higher QA/QC by basing inspections on a single source of asset truth.

Availability

Plant Vision 2.0 for Autodesk Construction Cloud is available today in the Autodesk App Store. Annual and subscription-based licensing options include enterprise SSO, role-based permissions, and multiregional AWS hosting.

Visit https://pcloudinnovations.com or search “Plant Vision” in the Autodesk App Store to start a free 30 day trial.

Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit, and Plant 3D are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

