Release date: 06/08/25

The countdown is on for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships Adelaide 2025, with just 100 days to go until the city hosts the largest beach volleyball event ever held in Asia or Oceania.

From 14-23 November, the World Championships will take over The Drive and Pinky Flat with fans from across the country and world set to see the world’s best beach volleyball players compete in the heart of Adelaide.

For the first seven days of competition, Pinky Flat will be transformed into the ‘Central Beach District’, a curated festival that celebrates South Australia’s vibrant beach culture. Visitors will step off the Adelaide Riverbank Pedestrian Bridge and into the sand, with live music, local food and drink activations, interactive volleyball experiences, and a main stage overlooking the Adelaide city skyline.

Held every two years, the Championships is one of the highest honours in International Beach Volleyball, surpassed only by the Olympics.

Volleyball Australia expects the event to attract more than 11,000 spectators from interstate and more than 6,000 from overseas.

The elite international sporting event sets up a blockbuster summer of sport in South Australia, including the bp Adelaide Grand Final, Christmas Test Match, Adelaide International, and Santos Tour Down Under.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://adelaide2025.volleyball.org.au/tickets/.

The 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships is supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships will showcase South Australia at its best – world-class sport, a vibrant city backdrop, and an unforgettable visitor experience.

The convenience and exceptional nature and food and beverage experiences our boutique city offers makes it the ultimate sporting destination for athletes and fans alike – which is exactly what the world’s beach volleyball community will experience this November.

We continue to see how major international events like these Championships are putting South Australia on the global stage, while driving visitation for our tourism and hospitality businesses.

Attributable to Andrew Dee, CEO Volleyball Australia

Beach volleyball is such an exciting global sport, and the hosting of the 2025 World Championships in Adelaide will give Australian fans the chance to get up close to the stars of the sport.

But it will be about more than just the action on the court, our team set to bring to life a vibrant fan experience right in the middle of the City of Adelaide - whether you are a long-time volleyball fan or new to the sport, you’ll feel the energy.

Attributable to Kerri Pottharst, Olympic gold medallist and event ambassador

Excitement is building. This year marks the 25th anniversary of our Olympic gold medal and Adelaide will be a pivotal moment to ignite the next golden era for our sport.

You will be able to see our Aussie men’s and women’s teams in action from day one, kicking off with the Green and Gold Super Session on opening night, which will see them play alongside an Olympic medallist. It’s going to be electric.