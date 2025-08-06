Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on Nationwide Injunction in Birthright Citizenship Case

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after the District Court of Massachusetts issued a nationwide injunction barring President Trump’s unconstitutional executive order attacking birthright citizenship from taking effect.

“I am thrilled that the district court has barred President Trump’s unconstitutional attempt to end birthright citizenship. The president’s order has completely disregarded the literal text of the 14th Amendment and attempted to unlawfully dismiss the constitutional protections that amendment offers to every person born on American soil. If a person is born here, then they are a citizen here — a rule that has been codified in our nation’s most important document for over 150 years.

This ruling ensures that all Nevadans, and all Americans, continue to be protected by the rights guaranteed under the Constitution. Efforts to rewrite those protections through executive action not only create uncertainty but also undermine our legal system and the rule of law.

I will continue to fight attacks on our constitutional rights whenever and wherever they occur, and I am confident that I and my colleagues will prevail. The law is on our side.”