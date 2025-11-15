Attorney General Ford Announces Change to State Victim Notification System and Urges Victims to Ensure They Are Registered

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the change in the state’s victim notification system from VINE to Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications will occur at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 28. While the state network outage does not impact Nevada S.A.V.E.’s overall system, it will impact any entities that are unable to send data to Nevada S.A.V.E. because they are offline.

"Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications is a valuable tool for both victims and the public to stay informed,” said AG Ford. “This new system is more streamlined and customizable, and will offer victims an effective and useful way to keep themselves safe. While most users who are signed up for VINE will immediately be transferred to this new system, those who have signed up for VINE through the app will need to re-register for Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications. Please check to ensure you are registered in order to stay informed and protected.”

Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications is an offender-based system, rather than the incident-based system used by VINE. Instead of registering each time there is a new law enforcement incident, victims can register for notifications explicitly regarding an offender and receive notices whenever there is an incident regarding that offender.

Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications will allow those who sign up to register blackout dates or off hours in which notifications will not come through.

Nevada S.A.V.E Notifications will open for registration and begin sending notifications at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 28. VINE will disable registration capabilities at 9:00 a.m. on the same day. However, there will be a brief period of overlap between Nevada S.A.V.E. and VINE, as VINE will continue to send notifications until Friday, August 29 at 8:00 a.m., after which search and notification capabilities will cease.

The website for Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications — save.nv.gov — will go live at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 28.

The operation of a victim notification system is codified in state statute, and each sheriff and chief of police, the state Department of Corrections, the state Department of Public Safety and the State Board of Parole Commissioners cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General to establish and maintain the system.

Anyone registered in VINE will not need to re-register in Nevada S.A.V.E Notifications, unless they are registered through the VINE App. If a person in registered in VINE through the app, they will need to re-register for Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications.

