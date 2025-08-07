Bestselling Author and Everest Survivor Brian Dickinson Launches Military Thriller Bloodline of Redemption

Bloodline of Redemption Cover Brian Dickinson

A rogue Russian submarine. A buried Cold War vendetta. A hunted American aircrew forced to fight for survival and redemption.

SNOQUALMIE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author, Navy veteran, and Everest solo summiteer Brian Dickinson returns with his most intense story yet — but this time, it's fiction. His new novel, Bloodline of Redemption, is a high-stakes military thriller rooted in real-life survival, elite warfare, and psychological grit. The book is now available for preorder in paperback and ebook ahead of its official release on September 17, 2025.Bloodline of Redemption follows a rogue Russian submarine, a buried Cold War vendetta, and a hunted American aircrew caught in a covert conflict that spans the Pacific Ocean and the icy Cascade Mountains. Packed with geopolitical tension and raw survival, the novel draws heavily from Dickinson’s own experiences as a U.S. Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer and his miraculous solo descent from Mount Everest after going blind near the summit.“I wanted to write a thriller that felt real — because much of it is,” says Dickinson. “The terrain, the operations, the pressure — I’ve lived it. And I wanted to explore what happens when those experiences collide with unfinished trauma and global stakes.”Dickinson is no stranger to the spotlight. His story has been featured on CNN, Fox News, CBN, and The Huffington Post, and his memoir Blind Descent became a bestseller. His follow-up, Calm in the Chaos, chronicled true Navy rescue missions and continues today as a podcast of the same name, sharing untold stories from elite military operators.With Bloodline of Redemption, Dickinson brings readers into a new world — one of covert military programs, survival against impossible odds, and the haunting weight of personal redemption.📖 Bloodline of Redemption is available now for preorder on Amazon:📅 Releases September 17, 2025🎙️ Learn more at: https://briandickinson.net 📩 For interviews, media requests, or speaking inquiries: brian@briandickinson.net

Brian Dickinson's Speaker Reel

