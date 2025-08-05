Governor Stein Delivers School Supplies to Edgecombe County Middle School

NORTH CAROLINA, August 5 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined educators, students, and local officials at W.A. Pattillo Middle School in Tarboro to deliver school supplies collected by the Governor’s Office during the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. As the legislature continues to fail to pass a comprehensive budget, the Governor highlighted the need for the General Assembly to raise teacher pay and invest in North Carolina’s students.

“As teachers prepare for a new school year, they are reaching into their own pockets to ensure their classrooms are well-equipped,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This school supply drive is a way we can all help to lighten their load. Thank you to everyone who has donated to this worthy cause. We must continue to work together to support our teachers and students with meaningful investments and support.”

North Carolina teachers pay the second-most out of pocket of any state in the country for classroom supplies. Governor Stein’s 2025-2027 budget proposal includes investments in North Carolina’s teachers and public schools, including a $300 school supply stipend, teacher pay raises, and reinstatement of master’s pay. Governor Stein continues to call on the General Assembly to pass a full state budget that strengthens North Carolina’s public schools and puts students first.

For several years, the Office of the Governor has partnered with the State Employees’ Credit Union, Communities in Schools of North Carolina, NCPTA, and the Boys and Girls Club of North Carolina to encourage North Carolinians to donate school supplies to local classrooms. SECU branches place donation boxes at branch locations and encourage customers to donate. The Office of the Governor and cabinet agencies also collect donations. The Governor’s School Supply Drive ran from June 30 through August 1.