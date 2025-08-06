Fish & Game and local groups hit the bullseye with new archery range in Salmon

The range was made possible by a collaborative effort between Idaho Fish and Game, local chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers, Idaho Mountain Archery, and several community volunteers who donated both money and labor to help make the range a reality. In 2024, the local chapter of Back Country Hunters and Anglers was awarded a Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant that supported development of a local archery range.

“A huge thank you to the community groups and volunteers for making this possible,” said Justin Williams, Regional Conservation Officer for Fish and Game. “This will be a convenient resource for local sportsmen and women.”

The range is a “pack-in, pack-out” facility, and Fish and Game officials encourage archers to be safe, considerate of others, and help to keep the facility clean.