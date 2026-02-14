Kāneʻohe District Court Closed Due to Power Outage

HONOLULU – Kāneʻohe District Court, located at 45-939 Poʻokela Street, closed at 3 p.m. today due to a power outage.

Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due today until Tuesday, February 17.

The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

