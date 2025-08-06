Governor Kotek Signs Bills to Improve and Expand Mental Health, Addiction Care

Portland, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek hosted an event to commemorate the signing of House Bill 2005, House Bill 2059, House Bill 2024, and House Bill 3321, all bipartisan legislation building on the Governor’s initiatives to improve and expand mental health and addiction care in Oregon. Governor Kotek stated:

“Mental health and addiction challenges touch lives and communities across Oregon. We all agree that help and care should be there when you need it, no matter where you live or what you can afford. That requires a comprehensive approach that tackles the issue from all angles,” Governor Kotek said. “These bills help fulfill that objective by giving providers more tools to intervene when someone is in crisis, supports the social workers and counselors who do the work, builds a strategy to prevent addiction among youth, and continues to increase the number of treatment beds available across the state to meet the need.”

“The investments in the capacity of our behavioral health system that are being made today are so meaningful. To me, and other providers, because it confirms that there will be a future for us in this difficult but rewarding field - our state leadership is making sure of it. And to every client that would’ve been stuck on a dangerously long waiting list, that will now be able to receive care when they need it most.” Kate Gekeler said.

Fora Health, which provides substance use disorder treatment with an evidence based and trauma informed approach, hosted the event at their facility in Portland. Governor Kotek was joined at the podium by Kate Gekeler, a graduating behavioral health worker, Shelley Turner, a peer, Julie Ibrahim, a provider, and Natalie, a current student.

House Bill 2005 updates civil commitment and “aid and assist” practices to improve legal interventions for individuals with serious mental illness who may temporarily need a higher level of care and treatment than they are currently receiving. The bill will be complemented by House Bill 2059, which increases the state’s treatment capacity with an investment of $65 million.

House Bill 2024 focuses on supporting the essential workers in mental health and addiction care, by allocating $6 million for critical grants that will help providers recruit and retain the professionals who serve Oregonians. The bill also improves workplace safety standards.

House Bill 3321 requires the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission to develop and implement a statewide substance abuse prevention plan with specific strategies tailored to Oregon’s youth and invests $1 million in this effort.

“These bills recognize that people with lived experience aren't just part of the solution—we're essential to it.” Shelley Turner said.

