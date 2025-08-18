Brandsymbol Expands Headquarters with New SouthPark Office in Charlotte, NC

Brandsymbol opens a new office at 5950 Fairview Road to support continued growth and global client work.

Our SouthPark office gives us the space and resources we need to grow with intention, continue investing in talent, and elevate the creative and regulatory services our clients rely on.” — Clayton Tolley, CEO of Brandsymbol

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandsymbol , a global leader in pharmaceutical brand naming, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office located in the heart of Charlotte’s vibrant SouthPark district. The new space, located at 5950 Fairview Road, Suite 404, Charlotte, NC 28210, will serve as an expanded headquarters to accommodate the agency’s growing team and global client base.The move reflects Brandsymbol’s continued growth and commitment to delivering world-class pharmaceutical naming , branding, and regulatory services. The SouthPark location offers increased collaborative space for cross-functional teams, enhanced meeting facilities for client workshops, and greater proximity to key partners and innovation hubs in the region.“This new space is more than just an address. It’s a symbol of our momentum,” said Clayton Tolley, CEO of Brandsymbol. “As demand for strategic and compliant brand naming solutions continues to rise, our SouthPark office gives us the space and resources we need to grow with intention, continue investing in talent, and elevate the creative and regulatory services our clients rely on.”Brandsymbol’s new office also reinforces the company’s commitment to hybrid collaboration. With team members and clients across the globe, the SouthPark headquarters provides a central, dynamic space for strategic work sessions, creative development, and regulatory workshops, while supporting the flexibility of remote collaboration.About BrandsymbolBrandsymbol is a global branding and naming agency known for delivering strategic, compliant, and impactful pharmaceutical brand names across industries. With deep expertise in pharmaceutical brand strategy, creative development, trademark, and regulatory compliance, Brandsymbol helps the world’s leading companies create names that perform globally.

