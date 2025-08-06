Hathr.AI Brings Secure AI to Medical Practices via AWS GovCloud with HIPAA-Compliant Claude AI

Hathr.AI is a HIPAA Compliant AI tool hosted in AWS' GovCloud - the only commercial AI tool approved to run on the same servers as the Department of Health and Human Services

Only commercial AI platform in AWS GovCloud offers HIPAA-compliant Anthropic Claude AI access, transforming healthcare workflows with enterprise security.

Hathr.AI changed my practice overnight. I can now review complex patient histories in seconds instead of hours, giving me more time for actual patient care.” — MD, Internal Medicine

DC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hathr.AI today announced the expansion of its groundbreaking HIPAA-compliant artificial intelligence platform transforming how healthcare organizations handle sensitive patient data. As the only commercial AI platform deployed in AWS GovCloud's FedRAMP High environment, Hathr.AI sets the gold standard for secure healthcare AI applications.The Hathr.AI platform offers medical practices unprecedented access to Anthropic's Claude AI model while maintaining complete HIPAA compliance and data privacy. Unlike conventional AI tools that pose significant security risks, Hathr.AI's infrastructure ensures protected health information remains completely secure.Breaking Healthcare's AI Adoption BarriersTraditional AI platforms like ChatGPT create substantial compliance risks, essentially requiring healthcare providers to "scream private information on a bus," according to Hathr.AI leadership. Healthcare teams using the platform see productivity improvements of 10 to 35 times baseline performance across clinical documentation and insurance claim processing.Government-Grade Security InfrastructureHathr.AI operates within AWS GovCloud's FedRAMP High environment – infrastructure trusted by federal agencies for classified information. The security framework includes complete HIPAA compliance with signed Business Associate Agreements, NIST 800-171 and NIST 800-53 security controls, end-to-end encryption, US-only data storage with American citizen employees, and zero data sharing policies. The security and compliance page details how Hathr.AI makes sure to leave customer's data alone compared to other AI tools.Transforming Clinical OperationsHealthcare professionals leverage multiple platform capabilities. Medical practitioners use medical records analysis to research patient histories in minutes, creating comprehensive summaries during visits. Healthcare administrators automate billing processes and insurance pre-authorizations. Clinical researchers utilize grant writing tools while maintaining research confidentiality.Proven ResultsEarly adopters report transformative outcomes. One healthcare team noted: "We can go through documents in seconds. It's private so I'm not worried GPT will feed competitors what made us win the bid." A physician shared: "Hathr AI found specific records and created patient summaries in seconds during complex medical history reviews."Enterprise AccessibilityDespite government-level compliance, Hathr.AI maintains accessibility with transparent pricing starting at $45 monthly. The platform offers subscription plans for individual practices, enterprise solutions with SSO provisioning, HIPAA-compliant API access for developers, and custom infrastructure deployments.Industry LeadershipFounded in 2024 in the Washington DC Metro, Hathr.AI addresses critical market needs for trustworthy AI in regulated industries. Leadership includes former national security professionals understanding data protection requirements. "We're mission-first – here for teams serving healthcare providers and agencies protecting our nation," explained company leadership.The platform's multi-language support spans 25+ languages, enabling global healthcare organizations to leverage AI while maintaining compliance. The company continues expanding its feature set with enhanced document processing, clinical decision support, and healthcare software integrations.Moving Healthcare ForwardAs healthcare organizations recognize AI's transformative potential, security and compliance become essential. Hathr.AI bridges cutting-edge AI capabilities with healthcare's regulatory environment, providing trusted access to artificial intelligence while exceeding stringent requirements.Healthcare organizations can request a demo, start a free trial, or explore enterprise consultation services for custom implementations.About Hathr.AIHathr.AI provides secure, private, federally compliant AI solutions specializing in HIPAA-compliant large language models for healthcare, government, and enterprise applications. As the only commercial AI platform certified for AWS GovCloud deployment, Hathr.AI enables organizations to harness AI power while exceeding security requirements.Email: contact@hathr.aiWebsite: https://hathr.ai Additional Information:Visit Hathr.AI | Contact: contact@hathr.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.