THRIVE RED BANK NEUROINCLUSIVE APARTMENT BUILDING BREAKS GROUND

It’s not too much for my son to be happy, to be safe, to be as independent as he can be. And this supportive housing innovation will help create data-based outcomes to help change policy.” — Karen Fluharty

RED BANK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A joyous gathering of more than 200 THRIVE Red Bank Partners, board members from Parents With A Plan ™, representatives from the Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services (RCAAS), public officials, community members, and neurodivergent advocates braved the heat on July 30 for the groundbreaking of THRIVE Red Bank™. This first-of-its-kind Neuroinclusive Apartment Building will open at 273 Shrewsbury Ave. at Drs. James Parker Blvd in 2027 in Red Bank, N.J. in 2027.“Parents With A Plan started six years ago, during a pandemic,” said John Klein, Managing Partner of THRIVE Red Bank. “This has been a serious, four-year journey to understand the needs of the neurodiverse, and the need is so great in this part of the country.”The three-story, 34,000-square-foot residential building will provide 32 one-bedroom apartments for independent living, with the first floor dedicated to amenities such as a shared community engagement space, a teaching kitchen, health & wellness space, a sensory space, and more. Five of the units will be affordable housing, with the remaining 27 as private pay apartments.The structure of the development is unique, with property management (performed by the not-for-profit Parents With A Plan) decoupled from the development (THRIVE Red Bank), with supportive amenities to be offered by RCAAS.Karen Fluharty, Parents With A Plan Founder and General Partner of THRIVE Red Bank, who is the single mother of her neurodivergent, 23-year-old son Ryan, described how her journey to find suitable support for her son after he would “fall off the state services cliff” at age 21 led to the founding of Parents With A Plan and the development of THRIVE Red Bank. Fluharty looked at dozens of housing + programs only to realize that what was needed was a place to call “home” and a supportive environment with trained professionals to help neurodivergent adults with moderate support needs.“Failing to plan for Ryan’s future was not an option, and that led to where we are today,” she said. “It’s not too much for my son to be happy, to be safe, to be as independent as he can be. And this supportive housing innovation will help create data-based outcomes to help change policy.”THRIVE Red Bank will also debut an innovative public/private partnership with the Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services (RCAAS) that will create a new standard of excellence in neuroinclusive housing. Residents will benefit from the expertise of Rutgers senior clinical faculty and highly trained clinical staff; meanwhile, university students from a variety of academic disciplines will receive hands-on training and intensive supervision.“What a great day this is,” said Christopher Manente, PhD., BCBA, Founding Executive Director of RCAAS. “But this project isn’t about a building — it’s about building a community and a more inclusive future. It’s a testament to collaboration.”Potential residents must apply and be evaluated by RCAAS to determine if the program is a fit.It’s also a testament to THRIVE’s location in Red Bank, and the support of all of Monmouth County.“During our due diligence we explored many options. The keys were safety; walkability; transportation; access to health care and education; and opportunities for volunteering work and the arts,” said Robin Klein, General Partner of THRIVE and Parents With A Plan Founding Board Member. “The key is community.”“One of the first meetings I had early in my term was with you all — this is what I get to do,” said Red Bank Mayor Billy Portman told the developers of THRIVE Red Bank at the ceremony. “I’m very excited to have this project in our community.”“All of us will have a child, grandchild, niece or nephew who will benefit from what we’re doing today,” said N.J. State Senator Vin Gopal, who helped secure more than $200,000 in state grants for Parents With A Plan. “What you are doing today will impact generations who aren’t here yet.”“Ten years from now, another program will grow, based on this,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Thomas Arnone. “This is what happens when you fight through challenges.”THRIVE Red Bank is expected to open in early to mid-2027. Applications are open and can be found at parentswithaplan.org.

