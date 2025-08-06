Attorney General Ford Presents to Congressional Panel about Ongoing Litigation Against Unconstitutional and Unlawful Acts from Trump Administration

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford presented to the Congressional Litigation Task Force — a group of House Democrats fighting against the Trump administration’s actions that harm everyday Americans — about the work that Democratic attorneys general are doing to fight back against the Trump administration’s illegal and unconstitutional activities.

“I was proud to present the hard work that my colleagues and I have done to ensure Nevadans and Americans across the country do not have their rights infringed upon by this administration," said AG Ford. "I will continue to stand against any unconstitutional and illegal efforts by this administration, and I am proud to have allies both in Washington and across the nation that will stand with us in this effort. My job is to protect Nevadans from those that would do them harm, and I do not take this job lightly."

Under AG Ford’s leadership, the Office of the Attorney General has joined 28 lawsuits against illegal and unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration, including efforts to overturn birthright citizenship and ignore the text of the 14th Amendment; an attempt to dismantle the volunteer organization AmeriCorps; attempts to allow the non-governmental agency DOGE to access the sensitive and private data of millions of Americans; and attempts to withhold congressionally approved federal funding unless agencies comply with unlawful demands for immigration data.



The task force, established in February 2025, is chaired by Assistant Democratic Leader and Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, and co-chaired by Appropriations Committee Ranking Member and Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro; Oversight Committee Ranking Member and California Rep. Robert Garcia; and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin. The task force includes 45 members of Congress from across the House Democratic Caucus.

