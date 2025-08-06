From Setback to Success: New Memoir Inspires Readers to Persevere and Excel Through Life’s Toughest Challenges

One Woman’s Honest and Faith-Fueled Journey Through Graduate School, Self-Doubt, and the Relentless Pursuit of Purpose

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Erica Saunders-Tyler ’s debut memoir “ EXCEL: A Journey Through Grad School ” shines a light on resilience, faith, and the relentless pursuit of purpose.A Journey Through Grad School is more than just a story of academic achievement, it’s a testimony of grit, growth, and God-given perseverance. In her debut memoir, Dr. Erica Saunders-Tyler invites readers into her personal journey through graduate school, revealing the mental, emotional, and spiritual hurdles she faced while earning her Master of Arts in Teaching degree.From managing anxiety to navigating unexpected detours, Dr. Saunders-Tyler pulls no punches in her honest account of what it takes to keep going when everything in you wants to give up. Her story is one of faith under fire, and her transparency is both refreshing and empowering. As a Christian counselor, educator, and entrepreneur, Dr. Saunders-Tyler offers not just inspiration, but real tools to encourage others to keep moving forward.“I didn’t set out to write a book,” Dr. Saunders-Tyler shares. “It started as my doctoral dissertation. But the story—my story—kept evolving. I realized I wasn’t done telling it. The missing pieces came together through prayer and reflection, and what emerged is something I believe will bless and strengthen others.”EXCEL is the first installment in a planned three-part series aimed at encouraging those pursuing education, personal development, or simply struggling to stay afloat. With the guiding mantra, “Whatever it takes to succeed,” Dr. Saunders-Tyler’s message is clear: the storms will come, but so will the strength to endure them.“This book is for the person who's tired, who’s unsure, who’s quietly wondering if they have what it takes. I wrote it to say, yes, you do. There’s a solution to everything, and your breakthrough might be closer than you think.”Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply navigating life’s unexpected detours, EXCEL delivers a timely reminder: success isn't about perfection, it’s about perseverance.

Global Book Network - Dr. Erica Saunders-Tyler, author of EXCEL: A Journey Through Grad School

