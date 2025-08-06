BRIDGE Update: Answers to Your Latest Questions

North Dakota’s BRIDGE initiative is modernizing how we collect, manage, and use K-12 education data statewide. As we transition to Infinite Campus as our new Student Information System (SIS), here are answers to some key questions from the field.

Q: Will LEAs have access to a test site? When and how?

A: Yes. LEAs will have access to four different site environments, each serving a unique purpose during implementation:

Training Site Purpose: Used with fictitious data for hands-on learning alongside Campus Passport training. Availability: Delivered during the training plan meeting. Deactivation: After end-user training is completed.

Purpose: Used with fictitious data for hands-on learning alongside Campus Passport training. Availability: Delivered during the training plan meeting. Deactivation: After end-user training is completed. Trial Site Purpose: Pre-production site for reviewing real, migrated data to identify cleanup needs. Availability: After trial data conversion is completed. Deactivation: When the production site is delivered.

Purpose: Pre-production site for reviewing real, migrated data to identify cleanup needs. Availability: After trial data conversion is completed. Deactivation: When the production site is delivered. Production Site Purpose: The live environment used for all day-to-day operations. Availability: After production data conversion is completed. Deactivation: Only if the contract is terminated.

Purpose: The live environment used for all day-to-day operations. Availability: After production data conversion is completed. Deactivation: Only if the contract is terminated. Sandbox Site Purpose: Mirrors the production site for safe testing of new features or updates. Availability: Delivered with the production site; refreshed upon request. Deactivation: If the contract is terminated.

Q: How long will LEAs receive support from the implementation team?

A: Each LEA will have hands-on support from the implementation team through the first few weeks of the new school year. Before the first day of school, LEAs will be introduced to their Infinite Campus Client Relationship Manager and support process to ensure a seamless transition to ongoing support.

Q: There’s concern about learning and running the new system at the same time. How is statewide implementation manageable?

A: Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its SIS in 10 state projects and over 3,000 districts in 46 states using a proven methodology. Here's how the approach supports LEAs:

The implementation timeline is longer than the national average for SIS rollouts.

Training begins early and continues throughout the process, including setup and real-time application.

Staff have access to on-demand training content anytime.

Implementation is structured to minimize the gap between learning and using the system.

North Dakota has developed a change management plan to support a smooth transition.

The combined resources of Infinite Campus and the state are aligned to ensure LEA success.

Q: Registration and calendar building start in January. How will this work with the July 2026 go-live date?

A: Schools should continue using their current SIS for registration and calendar setup as usual. All data entered into the legacy system can be included in the data set for conversion. Estimated LEA production data conversion window: May 14 – July 22, 2026.

For more information and to view previous BRIDGE updates, visit the NDDPI homepage at www.nd.gov/dpi.