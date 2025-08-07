“Timeless Currents” A Five-Concert Season Tracing the Expressive Power of Strings, Voice, and Baroque Invention

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pendulum Early Music Announces 2025/26 Season: “Timeless Currents” A Five-Concert Season Tracing the Expressive Power of Strings, Voice, and Baroque InventionPendulum Early Music proudly announces its 2025/26 concert season, Timeless Currents—a richly curated series exploring the transformation of string instruments, the intimacy of early vocal music, and the enduring brilliance of Italian Baroque style. With historically informed performances on period instruments, this season brings together Boise-based artists and distinguished guests for five unforgettable evenings of expressive depth and stylistic adventure.Pendulum Early Music 2025/26 Season: “Timeless Currents”Saturday, September 20, 2025A Thing of Wonder: 17th-Century ViolinThis season opener dives into the world of early Baroque Italy, when the violin emerged as a virtuosic solo instrument. Works by Castello, Leonarda, Merula, and Uccellini capture the spirit of invention and emotional intensity that defined the era.Friday, October 24, 2025From Court to Concert: The Cello from Bach to BoccheriniA journey through the cello’s evolution—from basso continuo to solo voice—featuring elegant and expressive works by Anonymous, J.S. Bach, Geminiani, and Boccherini.Saturday, December 6, 2025La notte di natale: Concerti for the Holiday SeasonCelebrate the season with joyful and luminous Christmas concerti by Corelli and other Italian masters. An evening of Baroque warmth and festive cheer.Saturday, February 28, 2026A Voice Within: The Piccolo Cello in SongThe rarely-heard piccolo cello steps into the spotlight alongside the human voice in a program of German arias and chamber music. With works by Bach and his circle, this concert explores the intimacy and lyricism of a forgotten voice.Saturday, May 9, 2026Corelli Goes Viral, featuring Guest Artists Julie Andrijeski & Katherine HeaterPendulum closes the season with a special guest appearance by internationally acclaimed Baroque violinist Julie Andrijeski and UC Berkeley harpsichordist Katherine Heater. This program celebrates Arcangelo Corelli’s legacy at the Roman court and beyond, featuring dazzling ensemble works steeped in elegance and fire.“Our season reflects the idea that early music is not only historically meaningful, but endlessly expressive and alive,” says Co-Founder Geoffrey Hill. “We’re especially thrilled to welcome Julie Andrijeski—one of the great interpreters of Corelli—to close our season in style.”All performances take place in one of Boise’s most acoustically inviting venues: Saint Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral at 518 N. St., Boise, Idaho. Admission is free, donations are welcomed. For more information go to www.pendulumearlymusic.com Season At a GlanceSept 20, 2025 – A Thing of Wonder: 17th-Century ViolinOct 24, 2025 – Court to Concert: The Cello from Bach to BoccheriniDec 6, 2025 – La notte di natale: Concerti for the Holiday SeasonFeb 28, 2026 – A Voice Within: The Piccolo Cello in SongMay 9, 2026 – Corelli Goes Viral, with Guest Artists Julie Andrijeski & Katherine HeaterMedia Contact: Kevin McTeague, Pendulum Early Music info@pendulumearlymusic.com | 208 - 340-1229

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.