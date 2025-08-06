ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie G. Broder, and Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix today announced that Kionta Parks, 23, of Griffin, has been sentenced to life in prison plus five years for the murder of 11-year-old Asijah Jones, who was shot and killed while asleep in her bed.

The defendant was sentenced on Aug. 5, 2025, after pleading guilty to all counts of the indictment brought against him, including Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Terrorism, and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

“Kionta Parks is exactly what we’re fighting against each day – someone who would so carelessly take a life, destroy a family, and terrorize a community without fear or remorse,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “No parent should have to worry about their child making it through the night because gang violence is right outside their door. They deserve to feel safe – just like Asijah deserved to be safe. While nothing can erase the pain caused by this defendant’s senseless actions, we hope there’s comfort in knowing that justice has been served and Asijah’s memory will never be forgotten.”

“Asijah was an innocent and beautiful soul whose life was extinguished by the evils of gang violence,” said District Attorney Marie G. Broder. “I want to thank Attorney General Chris Carr, as well as Senior Assistant Attorney General Cara Convery and Assistant Attorney General Ashton Jordan, for standing with my office and law enforcement in bringing justice for Asijah. Her senseless murder has deeply affected everyone who helped bring this case to a close. For her, and the many others impacted by gang activity, we will continue the fight.”

“When Kionta Parks pled today, he stood in front of a Judge, Asijah's parents, friends, and family. He admitted to everyone in that courtroom that he killed an 11-year-old child who had her whole life ahead of her, while his whole life has been a complete failure and waste. Now, he will waste the rest of what time he has left sitting in a prison cell,” said Sheriff Darrell Dix. “My Deputies on scene that night, my Criminal Investigators, Special Ops Team, and District Attorney Marie Broder's Office did an incredible job to piece this puzzle together and get justice for Asijah and her family. They are strong people who will never stop mourning her loss and what could have been her life story.”

Case Summary

Parks is a member of Zoo Krew, a criminal street gang with ties to the Rollin 20s Neighborhood Bloods. He lived in Northside Hills Apartments (Spalding Heights) in Griffin – a known stronghold for Zoo Krew. Parks was often seen “patrolling the heights” while carrying firearms and was engaged in an ongoing conflict with younger members of the gang.

On May 13, 2023, Parks targeted one of those young members in a shooting – opening fire on his vehicle as he was turning into Spalding Heights with a three-year-old in the car.

One of those rounds entered into a nearby apartment – traveling through the thin wall of a bedroom where 11-year-old Asijah Jones was asleep next to her nine-year-old sister. Asijah was struck by one of the rifle rounds and pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries. Her mother and brother were also in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Parks ultimately fired 28 rounds that evening, with 23 rifle casings and five 9mm casings found at the scene. The 9mm casings matched those found on Feb. 13, 2023, when another younger member of Zoo Krew was also targeted and shot in the arm at Spalding Heights. The victim refused to identify his shooter.

Parks used violence and threats of violence to create fear among residents, who were then hesitant to come forward or share information with law enforcement. He was also captured by surveillance cameras carrying a rifle and engaging in drug sales throughout the community.

All of the charges to which Parks has pleaded guilty are included below:

1 count of Felony Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Domestic Terrorism

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

This case was investigated by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. It was jointly prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, with Senior Assistant Attorney General Cara Convery and Assistant Attorney General Ashton Jordan representing the State.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured nearly 115 convictions across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia. This Unit is also set to expand to Savannah, with funding provided in the state’s FY 26 budget.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.