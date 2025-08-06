Cow moose euthanized south of Twin Falls after vehicle collision

On the morning of August 6, 2025, Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff responded to a situation south of Twin Falls where a cow moose had been struck by a vehicle on Washington Street near Park Avenue. The moose was subsequently euthanized due to its injuries.

A local business worker with a crane truck offered assistance, and the moose was salvaged.

Collisions with moose can be hazardous to drivers and passengers and often result in significant financial costs. To reduce the risk of such accidents, motorists are advised to:

Be extra cautious during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours when big game animals are most active.

Keep your eyes on the road and scan for movement, especially along the roadside.

At night, watch for shining eyes in headlights.

If you see an animal crossing the road, slow down and look for more to follow.

Pay extra attention in areas posted with wildlife crossing signs.

Obey posted speed limits.

Motorists should report any injury collisions to local dispatch or contact 911, which will send officers to the scene. If possible, move your vehicle to a safe place and alert oncoming traffic with emergency flashers until law enforcement arrives.

Idaho law allows individuals to salvage certain game animals killed in accidental vehicle collisions. To do so legally, you must notify Fish and Game within 24 hours and obtain a salvage permit with 72 hours.

The simplest way to do this is to visit the Roadkill/Wildlife Salvage Report page.

For more information on Fish and Game’s roadkill and salvage policies, including reporting requirements and species legal to salvage, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

This incident serves as a reminder for all motorists to remain vigilant and exercise caution when driving in areas where wildlife may be present.