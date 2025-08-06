DaLand CUSO Empowers Credit Unions with Institution-Branded Stablecoins via New Metallicus Partnership

DaLand CUSO, dedicated to helping credit unions leverage their core systems while embracing today’s digital-asset economy, partners with Metallicus.

ROCKY HILL, CT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DaLand CUSO, The Next-Gen CUSO dedicated to helping credit unions fully leverage their core systems while simultaneously embracing today’s digital-asset economy , today announced a strategic partnership with Metallicus, an innovator whose mission is to empower global access to traditional banking and digital assets.As groundbreaking legislation such as the GENIUS Act, the Clarity Act and the Anti-CBDC Act accelerates regulatory clarity around stablecoins, banks and credit unions alike are already experiencing significant deposit outflows to crypto exchanges and payment aggregators, while watching stablecoin -based payments erode traditional card-based revenues.Rather than layering on ancillary third-party ‘solutions,’ DaLand’s CODE Engine – Coin2Core– bridge traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi) by integrating tokenized transactions directly into the industry’s leading core banking systems. This approach transforms member data – the most valuable asset of the digital age – into a powerful lever for safeguarding deposits, recapturing payments income, and deepening member engagement at financial institutions of all sizes.“Instantaneous, low cost stablecoin payments are an eventuality which will impact the entire global economy; responsible adoption of digital assets in community cooperatives is a critical milestone on the path to relevance as an FI,” said Jon Ungerland, CIO of DaLand CUSO. “With Coin2Core, our CUSO connects credit unions to over $3.9 trillion in liquidity flowing across these new rails, and we partnered with Metallicus for its proprietary, layer 0 digital banking network with layer 1, white-label stablecoin capability – a perfect complement to our core-centric products and philosophy, helping our partners stem deposit drain and combat member attrition.”By embedding institution-branded stablecoins into credit union product offerings, this partnership helps mitigate declining card-based revenues and unlocks new income streams through faster, more secure, and more profitable payment networks. While DaLand’s Coin2Corealready supports major digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and US Dollar Coin (USDC), our robust digital-asset bridge ensures credit unions remain future-proofed, able to seamlessly integrate a wide array of emerging modern-money into their daily operations.Financial institutions interested in deploying these solutions can contact their DaLand or Metallicus representative, or email info@dalandcuso.com.

