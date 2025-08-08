Celebrate International Cat Day with Anime-Inspired Card Game Cat Trois

Cat Trois Card Game Cat Trois Cards

Whether it’s souris, pez, or nezumi, cats know what they love and Cat Trois is the card game that speaks their language this International Cat Day.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s International Cat Day, a time to celebrate the furry companions who rule our homes and our hearts. And what better way to mark the occasion than with a game that speaks the universal language of cat? Cat Trois ™ is a fast-paced, anime-inspired card game from Arrow Dot Press, designed especially for cat lovers. Players compete to match or attract fabulous felines the world over by using classic cat favorites a mouse, a fish, or a ball of string🐭 Mouse• Nezumi (Japanese)• Souris (French)• Ratón (Spanish)🐟 Fish• Sakana (Japanese)• Poisson (French)• Pez (Spanish)🧶 Yarn / String• Ito (Japanese)• Fil or pelote (French)• Hilo (Spanish)Did you know…🇹🇷 In Turkey, street cats are cared for by entire communities.🇯🇵 In Japan, cats are so loved they have their own island (hello, Aoshima)!🇫🇷 In France, cats are pampered like royalty some even have their own pastries named after them.Wherever you are in the world, one thing is true: cats rule.Cat Trois celebrates that with:• Anime-style cat illustrations loved all over the globe• Fast, family-friendly gameplayWhether you’re a game player, a cat lover, or just someone who knows that felines deserve the spotlight, Cat Trois is a perfect pick for today. Celebrate International Cat Day with a game that captures everything we love about cats; their playfulness, their charm, and their undeniable ability to steal the show.Available now at:Press inquiries, review copies, or interviews:David Hensoncustomerservice@arrowdotpress.com800-748-3069cattrois.com

