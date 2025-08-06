Human Trafficking Task Forces in Northeast Ohio Raid Massage Parlors Linked to Illegal Activity

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Four northeastern Ohio massage parlors suspected of engaging in labor and sex trafficking were raided this morning by law enforcement task forces organized under the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“Massage parlors that advertise their services as therapy but, in reality, are just illicit fronts for selling sex are hotbeds of criminal activity hidden in plain view among legitimate businesses,” Yost said. “Our task forces are cracking down on these unlawful and oppressive pursuits, reinforcing our message: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!”

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the H.E.A.L. Human Trafficking Task Force – both coordinated by Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) – executed search warrants at:

Green Spa, 4954 Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted

Healing Hanos, 14775 Pearl Road, Strongsville

Savor Massage, 14403 Pearl Road, Strongsville

Relax Massage, 4000 Oberlin Ave., Lorain

During the raid, detectives and task force agents seized documents, financial records and cash. The businesses were occupied by individuals who live and work at them.

The search was conducted with assistance from the State Medical Board of Ohio, Strongsville Police Department, North Olmsted Police Department, and U.S. Border Patrol.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the massage parlors is asked to call (216) 443-6085.

Statements from within the operation:

Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall:

“Today’s enforcement actions weren’t about legitimate massage therapy. These were criminal enterprises exploiting women under the guise of wellness services. Our job is to protect the vulnerable and uphold the law, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Aaron Reese:

“The investigators of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force handle some of the most urgent and impactful cases – protecting our communities and preventing dangerous predators from causing harm. Today’s actions are a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved through coordinated, collaborative law enforcement efforts.”

North Olmsted Chief of Police Bob Wagner:

“The city of North Olmsted and the North Olmsted Police Department will not tolerate the operation of these illicit businesses within our city. We appreciate the assistance and support from our local, state and federal partners.”

Strongsville Chief of Police Tom O’Deens:

“These aren’t the type of businesses we seek to attract in our community. Today’s operation marks the conclusion of the first chapter of the investigation – we will continue to actively fight against this type of blight in our city.”

About the task forces

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and also includes representatives from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Ashtabula Police Department, Canopy Child Advocacy Center, Cleveland Police Department, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Conneaut Police Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, East Cleveland Police Department, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Harriet Tubman Movement, Homesafe Inc., Lake County Sheriff’s Office, MetroHealth Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Newburgh Heights Police Department, North Olmsted Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, Strongsville Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General, Warrensville Heights Police Department, Westlake Police Department and Willoughby Police Department.

The H.E.A.L. Human Trafficking Task Force, led by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, consists of representatives from the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices in Ashland, Erie, Huron and Lorain counties.

Under OOCIC, seven human trafficking task forces operate daily to combat human trafficking. The task forces encompass 25 Ohio counties, serving 53% of the state population.

To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio:

