Gov. Little hosts U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer to discuss Idaho workforce programs, including LAUNCH

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little welcomed U.S. Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer to Idaho today to highlight the state’s workforce development successes, including Idaho LAUNCH.

“The U.S. Labor Secretary’s recognition of Idaho LAUNCH is a defining moment. Idaho LAUNCH is all about promoting the American worker. We are so honored to welcome U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a leader in President Trump’s administration, to showcase and celebrate the ways Idaho is leading the nation in preparing our young people for rewarding careers in a dynamic workforce environment,” Governor Little said. “Idaho LAUNCH, combined with all our other innovative approaches to workforce development, has transformed lives and strengthened our economy. We appreciate Secretary Chavez-DeRemer for joining us today as we discussed new ways the Trump administration is helping states like Idaho continue to succeed.”

“Preparing the next generation of American workers for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow is my top priority,” Secretary Chavez-DeRemer said. “Idaho LAUNCH is a powerful example of what’s possible when state leaders, employers, and educators come together to invest in the American workforce and ensure more young people can pursue and attain in-demand, mortgage-paying jobs. Governor Little’s bold leadership is keeping Idaho’s workforce competitive, and I was honored to join him today to see that success firsthand.”

Secretary Chavez-DeRemer toured Micron and participated in a roundtable discussion at Micron with Idaho employers and education leaders. Governor Little and the Secretary then recognized graduating Micron journey workers and new participants of the company’s registered apprenticeship program.

The two then joined leaders at Perpetua Resources in the City of Cascade in rural Valley County for a presentation of Perpetua Resources' endowed scholarships to the College of Western Idaho for Idaho students in the Mining Technician and Geosciences programs. The endowment is meant to complement the portion of a student’s program costs that LAUNCH does not cover. They then joined local leaders, employers, and state government representatives for a discussion about strengthening Idaho’s mining workforce.

LAUNCH demonstrates extraordinary success in its first year

Governor Little highlighted the eye-popping success of LAUNCH in its first year at a proclamation signing ceremony declaring March 2025 to be “LAUNCHing Idaho’s Workforce Month.”

“The effectiveness of LAUNCH in boosting Idaho’s go-on rate is unmistakable. More importantly, LAUNCH is creating opportunities for many young Idahoans who would not otherwise go on to an education or training program that leads to a rewarding career. Simply put, LAUNCH is changing lives,” Governor Little said.

LAUNCH demonstrated the following successes in its first year:

9% increase in enrollment across all institutions, with the Magic Valley experiencing a whopping 25% increase;

18% surge in community college enrollment;

15% increase in the number of career technical students;

15% increase in the number of economically disadvantaged students going on;

8% increase in the number of kids taking dual credit, meaning more students than ever before are thinking about college and careers BEFORE going on;

16% increase in the number of Hispanic students going on;

an astounding 19% increase in students with less than a 2.7 GPA going on. These are students who may have never considered pursuing a rewarding, in-demand profession.

The Idaho Legislature approved Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan for $75 million in continued funding for Idaho LAUNCH and an additional $10 million to create additional seats at community and technical colleges to address waitlists and shortages in critical working-class professions across Idaho.

Private sector partners are also stepping up to invest their own funds to bolster the state’s ability to get more students into programs where there are wait lists.

President Donald Trump issued a similar proclamation earlier this year. In it he said, “we reaffirm our belief in excellence by putting America first and investing in the best training and retraining opportunities that will result in a stronger workforce and a booming economy.”

“LAUNCH is exactly the type of success story we would like to see play out across the country. With President Trump back in the White House and Secretary Chavez-DeRemer’s visit today, we are showcasing Idaho’s success with LAUNCH as the blueprint for the rest of the country’s workforce training efforts,” Governor Little added.