$20 Million in Clean Water Grants Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced over $20 million in awards for two key programs that support clean water initiatives across the state: the Green Innovation Grant Program and Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grants. This funding provides critical support to communities working to affordably modernize water infrastructure, protect public health, and enhance resilience to extreme weather. The awards are announced during National Water Quality Month, commemorated every August to highlight the importance of clean water for healthy communities and thriving ecosystems.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to clean, safe water, and we’re making that happen by investing in smart, affordable infrastructure upgrades,” Governor Hochul said. “From planning to construction, we’re supporting communities every step of the way so families across the state can count on reliable water systems for years to come.”

The Environmental Facilities Corporation is awarding $17 million through the Green Innovation Grant Program to support 12 stormwater infrastructure and water efficiency projects. The program supports nature-based solutions that help mitigate flooding, reduce runoff, and improve water quality, while also promoting economic development.

EFC is also awarding over $3 million in Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grants to 59 communities. Planning grants jumpstart local efforts to advance fiscally sound and well-designed projects to construction by supporting completion of an approvable engineering report for the project.

Green Innovation Grant Program Award Highlights

Green-Wood Cemetery in New York City – $1.8 million to implement the second phase of a comprehensive stormwater resilience project aimed at reducing combined sewer overflows into the Gowanus Canal and Upper New York Bay.

City of Lockport in Niagara County (Western New York) – $1.4 million for Phase 2 of a streetscape improvement project that will incorporate green infrastructure to reduce combined sewer overflows and improve water quality in the NYS Barge Canal.

Village of Malone in Franklin County (North Country) – $3 million to install water meters as part of a comprehensive water system upgrade, ensuring compliance with state sanitary codes and meeting current demand.

New York City Department of Parks and Recreation – $1.3 million to provide final gap funding needed to get the nearly $10 million Bridge Park South Expansion underway, featuring green infrastructure and a renaturalized shoreline to help revitalize the South Bronx waterfront and link Harlem River parks.

Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grant Award Highlights

Town of Hague in Warren County (Capital Region) – $48,500 to evaluate the feasibility of extending the sanitary sewer service along the shore of Lake George to create a third sewer district. The report will study alternatives for potential sewer system extensions options and will recommend and prioritize improvements. The implementation of this project will help reduce nutrient loading to improve water quality in Lake George.

Village of Lake Placid in Essex County (North Country) - $50,000 to evaluate the condition of the sanitary sewers along the lower section of Main Street for water quality improvements in Chubb River. The study will include manhole inspections and televised video inspection to identify sources of inflow and infiltration. The report will recommend and prioritize improvements to the collection system.

Village of Medina in Orleans County (Finger Lakes) – $50,000 to evaluate the current condition of the wastewater treatment plant to replace aging equipment. The report will recommend and prioritize improvements, including resiliency and cyber security enhancements. Implementation of this project will provide further water quality protection measures for Oak Orchard Creek.

Village of Morrisville in Madison County (Central New York) – $50,000 to assess the feasibility of consolidating wastewater treatment plants in the Village and at SUNY Morrisville to protect water quality in the Chenango River. The study will assess the necessary pumping and conveyance infrastructure for consolidation, as well as needed equipment upgrades necessary to treat the increased flow and loads at the Village's facility.

City of Oneonta in Otsego County (Mohawk Valley) – $100,000 to investigate sources of inflow and infiltration in the City's sanitary sewer system to protect water quality in the Susquehanna River.

Village of Ossining in Westchester County (Mid-Hudson) – $50,000 to identify sources of inflow and infiltration to the stormwater system. The report will identify sources of pollution entering the stormwater system and will feature a phased capital improvement plan and map to guide the implementation of recommendations. The implementation of this project will provide further water quality protection measures for the Hudson River.

Town of Tonawanda in Erie County (Western New York) – $100,000 to evaluate the sanitary sewers within three areas to protect Two Mile Creek and Ellicott Creek. The study will identify inflow and infiltration sources, analyze sewer hydraulic capacity, and exterior investigations.

Town of Urbana in Steuben County (Southern Tier) – $42,000 to evaluate the feasibility of connecting properties in the town currently served by septic systems to the Village of Hammondsport collection system. The project will protect water quality in Keuka Lake.

Full lists of awardees and project descriptions for each program are available on EFC’s website at www.efc.ny.gov.

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “These grants are an essential part of New York State’s commitment to investing in storm-ready clean water infrastructure while minimizing the financial impact on local ratepayers. This funding will help communities plan for vital infrastructure upgrades and fortify their systems for extreme weather, improving water quality and system resilience.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “From Westchester County to Western New York, and the Capital Region to the Finger Lakes, New York is improving infrastructure to ensure communities in the state can secure access to clean water and invest in long-term resiliency. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, the $17 million in Green Innovation Grant Program and $3 million in Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grants will get to many places that need the funding the most.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, water and sewer upgrades are getting underway across New York to ensure all have access to safe, clean drinking water and modern sewer systems. These federal and state dollars will help give New York’s communities the support they need to improve water quality and modernize critical water systems, all while creating a steady stream of jobs, jobs, jobs. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use and will continue the fight to turn the tide on our state’s aging water infrastructure, create jobs for New Yorkers, and keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Clean water is fundamental to public health, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. This funding delivers crucial support to local governments working to modernize aging water infrastructure, safeguard our drinking water, and protect the Great Lakes. I am proud to see four projects receiving Green Innovation Grant Program support, including transformative work in Lockport and Tonawanda. Access to clean water is a human right. As we celebrate National Water Quality Month, I will continue my fight to deliver federal investments for clean water programs that will benefit Western New York.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “This major investment from the state in the Green Innovation Grants Program and Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering Planning Grants will extend financial support to communities where it is truly needed. Maintaining safe, modern water infrastructure and addressing critical sewer needs while upgrading infrastructure are all integral to future growth and prosperity.”

NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa said, “As New York faces an increase in extreme weather events, it’s vital that we make our communities more climate-resilient. The funding from this Green Innovation Grant will help expand park space that includes native plantings and green stormwater infrastructure, providing more greenspace for New Yorkers to enjoy and an enhanced Harlem River shoreline to safeguard from future storms. We're extremely grateful to EFC for funding essential green infrastructure projects and to Governor Hochul for her ongoing support of environmental resiliency in New York City.”

The Nature Conservancy's New York Executive Director Bill Ulfelder said, “The Nature Conservancy commends Governor Hochul, the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, and members of the New York State Senate and Assembly for providing critical funding to clean water projects throughout the state. Essential to public health and community safety, water infrastructure projects safeguard clean drinking water, protect quality of life, and prevent pollution from reaching our bays, harbors, lakes, and rivers.”

New York State Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara J. Van Epps said, “NYCOM commends Governor Hochul and the Environmental Facilities Corporation for continuing to invest in water infrastructure initiatives that benefit our cities and villages. These grants not only help municipalities deliver critical clean water projects, they also ease the financial burden on local taxpayers. From flood mitigation to sewer upgrades, these investments will improve public health, environmental quality and community resilience in every corner of our state. We applaud these accomplishments and remain committed to working with the Governor and State Legislature to provide dedicated funding for water and sewer infrastructure in our communities.”

New York Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher A. Koetzle said, “The New York Association of Towns congratulates our members who have received awards in this round of funding that is so integral in upgrading our infrastructure, improving the health and quality of life of all New Yorkers and maintaining the vitality of our communities, both large and small. We thank Gov. Hochul and the NYSEFC for providing this critical support to our localities through these programs.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure. The next round of EFC’s Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grants is now open at www.efc.ny.gov. This round reflects New York’s continued leadership in investing in affordable, community-driven clean water solutions.

With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY26 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. Any community needing assistance with water infrastructure projects is encouraged to contact EFC. New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from EFC’s investments using the interactive project impact dashboard.