OIC Intl., Medi Mold, and Fives-AddUp Forge Alliance For India’s First Advanced 3D Printing Hub for Orthopedic Implants

VISHAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark collaboration that spans three continents, OIC International (USA), Medi Mold, part of the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone ( AMTZ ) (India), and AddUp, a subsidiary of Fives Group (France) have announced a strategic partnership to establish India’s most advanced orthopedic implant manufacturing facility powered by 3D printing and precision engineering. The facility will be housed within AMTZ, India's flagship medical device manufacturing park.This trilateral arrangement marks a decisive step toward transforming India into a global hub for high-performance orthopedic implants while aligning with the Indian government’s “Make in India” and medical self-reliance initiatives. OIC is launching a first-of-its-kind line of implants manufactured in India using advanced additive 3D technology—designed for both domestic and global markets. Developed with proprietary technology, these implants aim to significantly reduce post-surgery recovery time while delivering cutting-edge solutions at a fraction of the cost and can be produced on a mass scale, close to the delivery points.“This partnership reflects our commitment to making world-class orthopedic implants affordable and accessible in India,” said Shri Shetty, CEO of OIC International. “India is a key strategic market for us, and 3D printing is the platform that enables us to innovate, lower costs, and meet the country’s growing surgical needs. By manufacturing locally at AMTZ, we align with the government of India’s Make in India vision while delivering global-quality care to Indian patients.”3D Printing at the Core of Medical InnovationAt the core of the initiative is AddUp’s cutting-edge metal additive manufacturing technology, which will serve as the backbone of the new facility. By enabling the production of geometrically complex, patient-specific implants with reduced material waste, 3D printing introduces a paradigm shift in how orthopedic devices are designed, validated, and brought to market.The first metal 3D printer from AddUp’s FormUp range will be installed at AMTZ, enabling rapid prototyping and market entry. This infrastructure, operated by Medi Mold, will ensure speed, flexibility, and efficiency in manufacturing — a vital combination for meeting the growing orthopedic demand in India and abroad. This entire initiative is well supported by Dr. Jitendra Sharma.“Orthopedic implants have traditionally been a business of machining. For the first time, 3D printing and modern manufacturing techniques are coming to play a role in modern implants. AMTZ and its scientific facilities, quality control systems and supporting infrastructure such as Gamma Sterilisation is the right place for 3D printed implant production in India. We look forward to making this a global supply chain benefiting patients with high quality implants. Partnership of Medi Mold, Fives and OIC with AMTZ will create a global center for 3D printed implants in India.” said Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD and CEO of AMTZ.Supporting Innovation, Equity, and Market AccessThrough this partnership, the coalition aims to address three fundamental challenges in orthopedics: technology-led innovation, affordability and market access. The new facility will offer an integrated manufacturing platform for low-cost implants for public sector procurement, supporting government hospitals and healthcare schemes. Meanwhile, OIC will have the ability to support India’s fast-growing private healthcare market.“By joining forces with OIC International and Medi Mold, we’re accelerating access to innovative, high-performance medical solutions through additive manufacturing,” said Julian Marcilly, President of AddUp. “This collaboration marks a strategic milestone for AddUp, enabling us to bring our industrial metal 3D printing expertise to the Indian market and support the production of next-generation orthopedic implants.”A Partnership Built on Shared Vision“We are proud to have been entrusted with the India Entry mandate by OIC International. This collaboration brings together leading innovators to disrupt the orthopaedic implant market in India by delivering cutting-edge technology at accessible prices” said Sraboni Haralalka, Executive Director at Wodehouse Capital Advisors , Mumbai.Wodehouse Capital also noted significant investor interest in this opportunity, from both financial and strategic players looking to tap into India’s rapidly growing medical devices sector.This venture is also a testament to the vision of AMTZ, which has played a catalytic role in anchoring the partnership and enabling the infrastructure required to fast-track India’s med-tech innovation. This strategic arrangement is expected to be concluded in the next few weeks and subject to necessary approvals.________________________________________About OIC InternationalOIC International is a US-based medical device firm focused on democratizing access to high-performance orthopedic implants through design innovation and scalable technology platforms. Learn more at www.oicintl.com About Medi MoldMedi Mold is an Indian precision engineering company specializing in the manufacturing of medical devices and implants. It is a key partner in AMTZ’s vision to build a self-reliant MedTech ecosystem.About AddUpAddUp, a subsidiary of Fives, is a global metal additive manufacturer specializing in industrial 3D printing solutions. With a portfolio that includes the FormUprange of Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines and the BeAM line of Directed Energy Deposition (DED) systems, AddUp delivers scalable, high-productivity solutions for demanding applications in medical, aerospace and automotive sectors. Headquartered in France, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Germany, AddUp also offers comprehensive services through its LevelUp solutions, supporting customers throughout their Additive Manufacturing journey, from proof-of-concept to full-scale production. Learn more at www.addupsolutions.com ________________________________________For Further Queries:Wodehouse Capital AdvisorsMr. Dinesh MansukhaneyEmail: dinesh.mansukhaney@wodehousecapital.com

