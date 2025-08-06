OSCE on Intimidation of CEC Members

SARAJEVO, 05 August 2025 - The OSCE Mission to BiH (Mission) is concerned by recent public calls made by some senior RS officials urging citizens to gather in front of the private residences of Central Election Commission (CEC) members Vanja Bjelica Prutina and Jovan Kalaba. These actions, taking place in anticipation of a CEC decision on the termination of Milorad Dodik’s mandate, represent an unacceptable attempt to exert pressure on an independent electoral body.

Targeting CEC members is an overt attempt to interfere with the lawful functioning of democratic institutions, and we unequivocally condemn these acts of intimidation.

The independence, integrity, and safety of electoral officials are essential to any democratic society.

Such actions must stop immediately. Political leaders have a responsibility to uphold democratic norms, not undermine them. We call on all political actors to refrain from any form of pressure or incitement and to respect the independence and personal dignity of all CEC members.

The Mission will continue to monitor the situation closely and reiterates its full support for the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina in carrying out its duties impartially and in accordance with the law.