Recording of the 15th episode of the program “Página do Governo” with the Minister of Defense

The Minister of Defense, Donaciano do Rosário Gomes, participated today, August 5th, 2025, in the recording of the 15th episode of the program “Página do Governo” (Government Page), which will soon be broadcast by Radio and Television Timor-Leste (RTTL) and disseminated in the national media and on social networks. The recording took place in the studio of the Government Palace.

During the interview, the Minister of Defense addressed the priorities and main areas of intervention of his mandate, as well as the commitment of the Ministry of Defense over the last two years, highlighting, in the context of defense and security of the armed forces, that they have earned the respect of the people and the State for their authority and trustworthiness in their actions.

The program of the 9th Constitutional Government assigns to the Ministry of Defense the development of transparent, efficient, competent, and professional Defense and Security Institutions. It also defines that this institution is fundamental for the maintenance of democracy and the consolidation of stability and peace at the national and international levels.

The program “Página do Governo” is promoted by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL.

The program features presenter Nélia Chaves, executive producer Ika Moniz, and technical support from the media teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson's Office, and the offices of the government members interviewed. This initiative aims to strengthen transparency and closeness between the Executive and citizens, allowing the population to follow, in an accessible and informed manner, the main actions and public policies underway.

This Friday, August 8th, at 8:00 p.m., the episode featuring the Minister of Trade and Industry, Filipus Nino Pereira, will be broadcast. As a leader with the authority to propose policies and draft the necessary legislation and regulations for the areas under his jurisdiction, his goal is to boost economic activity and increase national and international competitiveness. The Government invites all citizens to follow this broadcast, which will be aired on RTTL and official social media channels. END